Chris Hemsworth Praises Wife Elsa Pataky's 'Sacrifice' and 'Forgiveness' in Their Relationship

The actor said they both want to have a "good time, to laugh and be involved in new adventures"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 6, 2023 11:16 AM
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is grateful for Elsa Pataky.

In a new British GQ cover story, the Extraction 2 actor, 39, praised his actress wife, 46, with whom he shares three kids: daughter India, 11, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9.

Hemsworth, who married Pataky in 2010, said their relationship is built on a shared goal to "have a good time, to laugh and be involved in new adventures."

He added, "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness — everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it."

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend the red carpet screening of Interceptor at The Ritz on May 25, 2022

Don Arnold/WireImage

The Thor actor also said time flies with his family milestones.

"Goes so fast. Like everything. We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other. It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way," he said. "Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable."

Chris Hemsworth GQ Magazine

Georges Antoni

For Hemsworth's birthday in August, Pataky wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer. There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back."

And on her birthday a month before that, Hemsworth paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier," he wrote. "Love you."

