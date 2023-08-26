Chris Hemsworth Posts Shirtless 'Full Body' Workout Video: 'Feeling Good'

Chris Hemsworth has a new workout routine for a new decade.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star is sharing a look at his new updated full-body workout routine he has kicked in since turning 40 a few weeks ago, complete with cardio work and movement exercises with a medicine ball and ropes.

In a short video he posted to Instagram set to the song “Sure Shot” by Beastie Boys, Hemsworth is seen in workout shorts, a cap and shades, sprinting with a friend, then doing some arm work by lifting weighted ropes and a medicine ball.

He also shared shots moving a ball and diagonally across his body, side to side, as well as doing pushups and an exercise where he crawled forward and in reverse.

“Doing a lot less heavy weight sessions lately and incorporating sprint work and more functional movements,” he captioned the video. “A solid full body workout routine.”

“Feeling good 💪👊 And in case [you’re] wondering yes I left @rossedgley in the dust…..um well maybe, unfortunately the camera ran outta film so we’ll never know for certain @centrfit,” he added.

The actor celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month with his wife Elsa Pataky jokingly welcoming him into the 40’s club with a hilarious photo on Instagram with a hand over his mouth, looking shocked, .

"That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love," the actress quipped.

"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok!" continued Pataky. "I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

He also shared some photos of his birthday celebrations on Instagram, which included lots of cake and a special birthday card from one of his three children.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of the first of two Instagram posts he shared earlier this month. In one photo from the post, the actor smiled, fork in hand, as he sat in front of two large chocolate cakes — one of which was covered in Oreo cookies and birthday candles.

“I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night 🎂 🍰 🧁,” Hemsworth added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a second post, the Extraction 2 actor shared a photo of his 11-year-old daughter India Rose holding a birthday card that featured a hand-drawn dragon hugging a baby dragon with the labels "DAD" and "ME" added with arrows pointed towards the creatures. The card read on the front, "HAPPY B-DAY DAD!"

“Maybe my favourite birthday card yet 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” Hemsworth wrote in his caption.

Hemsworth, who shares daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9, with Pataky, also posted a second photo of the inside of the card, which included a sweet message that read, "HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY DAD. I love you more than anything and I love you times" followed by a number of infinity symbols. Below the adorable note was a large pink and red hand-drawn heart.

