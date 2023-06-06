Chris Hemsworth Says Jeremy Renner’s Accident Made Him Realize 'Any of Us Can Go at Any Moment'

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about the "realization" he had following Avengers costar Jeremy Renner’s harrowing New Year's Day accident in Nevada.

In a new interview with British GQ published Tuesday, the actor, 39, discussed the incident and the impact it had on him. The conversation also included Hemsworth revealing intimate details of his marriage to his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, with whom he shares three children — daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.

Hemsworth recalled the first time he learned about Renner's health. “We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” the star told the publication of the aftermath. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of, ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’ "

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor also admitted that approaching a milestone birthday later this year has made him think about how quickly life is passing him by. “I don’t think I wanna turn 40,” he told the outlet. “I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway.’ ”

“It is a lot of time,” he continued. “If I get there! The reality of, ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”



Renner's December 2022 incident saw him break over 30 bones and undergo multiple surgeries after being run over by a 7-ton snow plow. The actor had been clearing snow from his driveway and for neighbors.

Hemsworth was quick to send his well wishes to the Hawkeye star when Renner posted on Instagram from hospital and thanked everyone for their support just days after the accident. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" he wrote in the comments section.

More than four months removed from the incident, he appears to remain on course in his recovery. While he has not yet announced any future film roles, Renner walked his first red carpet since the incident last month at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations.

On May 19, the star shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

Over Memorial Day weekend, he returned to Lake Tahoe for what he implied in an Instagram caption was a visit with his loved ones. "Home," the Hawkeye actor wrote above a picture of jet skis."



Chris Hemsworth. Georges Antoni

Elsewhere in the British GQ interview, Hemsworth opened up life with Pataky, who he married in 2010, just months after meeting her.



The Thor actor shared that their relationship had gone “so fast,” and explained to the publication that there was a time when key milestones in his professional and family life were happening at once.

“We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other," he said. "It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”

Adding he wouldn’t be where he is today without the Spanish actress, Hemsworth continued: “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.



The couple both regularly post to social media celebrating family life, including a hilarious post that celebrated his twin sons' 9th birthday earlier this year.



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

On March 19, Hemsworth posted a family pic to Instagram that had been snapped as his wife pushed one of their sons face-first into a chocolate cake. "Happy 9th birthday to my two little men!" Hemsworth wrote on the fun-loving family pic. "Only one way to eat cake in this house and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!!"

"'Hey mum I don't like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla,' " the actor teased. "'Oh really son, what about now?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the shot, Hemsworth — dressed in a baseball cap, tank top and shorts — stood back and watched the scene with a smirk on his face. Daughter India Rose, 10, was there too, helping her mom do the honors.

"That is a proud dad stance right there," one fan noted of Hemsworth's look of approval on the family's shenanigans.

Hemsworth will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference in association with BMW, taking place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire in England from July 19-21.

