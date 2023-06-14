Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Should Be the 'President' of Ed Sheeran Fan Club

"Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker... mostly Ed says that actually," the actor joked

Published on June 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran & Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is an Avenger, an action movie star — and a Sheerio!

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of his new movie Extraction 2 on Monday, Hemsworth, 39, noted that he is an Ed Sheeran fan after he attended the musician's concert in New Jersey the night before.

“Honestly, I was going to blame it on my kids and say my kids wanted me to come, but they’re not even here, so. I’m a fan," he said. "I saw him twice back home when he played in Australia, and we flew into New York yesterday. I’d like to say it was for this premiere but it was for Ed Sheeran.”

“I am the president [of the fan club], I hope," he added to the outlet, after ET's reporter suggested he should take the position soon.

Following the premiere, the Thor actor shared a video on Instagram highlighting his night at 32-year-old Sheeran's Sunday show at MetLife Stadium that also showed off his backstage rendezvous with the singer-songwriter and Matt Damon and Gordon Ramsey.

Ed Sheeran, Matt Damon, and Chris Hemsworth attend Netflix's Extraction 2 New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker," Hemsworth wrote in the caption to his Instagram post. "Mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate."

"Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!" he added in the caption. Sheeran's show at MetLife on Sunday garnered 89,000 attendees and broke the venue's attendance record previously set by Taylor Swift last month, per CBS News.

Hemsworth last shared his fondness for Sheeran's music on social media back in February, when he posted an amusing video on Instagram of himself swapping Thor's hammer Mjolnir with one of Sheeran's guitars at one of the musician's shows in Brisbane, Australia.

“I think we should trade professions, because I think I’d make a better [Thor],” Sheeran joked in the February video, as Hemsworth strummed Sheeran’s guitar. "You hold that better than me,” Hemsworth quipped.

Hemsworth then did some promotional work for Sheeran in an Instagram post on Feb. 20, writing in a caption: "If your haven’t caught @teddysphotos in concert book a ticket asap."

"And if you have seen him then book some more and see him again! the guys incredible and just gets better and better," Hemsworth added at the time.

Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hemsworth's new movie, a sequel to 2020's Extraction, required significant stuntwork from the actor, which he told PEOPLE at Monday's premiere he was “excited” to take on.

“Initially when [director] Sam [Hargrave] pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, ‘Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?’ And then the excitement kicks in,” he said of a sequence in which he was lit on fire for the movie.

“On the day it's like being a kid, it's like being involved in the most crazy sporting experience you've ever been a part of," Hemsworth added.

Extraction 2 begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

