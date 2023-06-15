Chris Hemsworth Says Claim He Was Retiring for Health Reasons 'Just Isn't the Case'

The actor says reports of his acting break amid his health news made it seem "like I was potentially retiring because of this thing, which just isn’t the case"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 15, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of "Extraction 2" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Chris Hemsworth has no plans of retirement despite reports that his acting break was connected to his recent health discoveries.

The Australian Extraction 2 actor, 39, told Entertainment Weekly in a new cover story that the reason for his brief hiatus from work was because he was "exhausted, and I wanted to be home with my family."

Hemsworth — who shares India, 11, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky — also found out he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's while making his National Geographic show Limitless.

The health discovery made headlines around the time of his acting break, and the two got conflated in reports.

"It was interesting, because those two headlines got coupled together, that I was taking time off because of the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s," Hemsworth told EW.

"That experience and that show [Limitless] made me go, 'Oh wow, none of us are invincible.' It kind of slams you into the moment," the Thor actor continued. "You start asking bigger questions, and you think, 'I need to slow down and just experience this moment now and not have the years race by.' "

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix special screening premiere at Zoo Palast on June 9, 2023
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Tristar Media/WireImage

Added Hemsworth, "It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little over-dramatized, like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn’t the case."

About his quality time with family during their vacations together, Hemsworth told EW that he's learned it's "all about balance."

"I realized how restorative and replenishing that time can be, but I also realized how much I need an outlet too. I need to be building something, creating something. As fun as sitting around on the beach all day sounds initially, it very quickly becomes … I don’t want to say mundane, but too familiar."

"For me," he said, "I like the spontaneity. I like the unexpected. I like being challenged.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 11: Chris Hemsworth arrives at the red carpet screening of "Spiderhead" at The Entertainment Quarter on June 11, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Don Arnold/WireImage

While making Limitless, Hemsworth underwent genetic testing and learned he has a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease. In the episode "Memory," a doctor tells Hemsworth he has two copies of the gene APOE4, which is linked to an increased risk of the disease, he revealed to Vanity Fair in November.

Hemsworth said at the time that the news was "shocking."

"My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment," he added at the time. "It's not like I've been handed my resignation."

He also told Vanity Fair, "The show, which initially was an exploration of longevity and, of course, should be fun, became even more relevant and important for me, even more poignant than I ever thought it would be."

"It was a really good catalyst to dive into everything I needed to be doing in either the prevention front or the management front or however you want to classify it," said Hemsworth. "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication."

Extraction 2 is on Netflix Friday.

