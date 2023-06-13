Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)

Hemsworth said he was "excited " to take on the dangerous stunts in the upcoming action sequel, out Friday on Netflix

EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 (2023).

 

Chris Hemsworth has earned his action-star points!

The 39-year-old actor revealed he suffered a few injuries carrying out the stunts in his new action movie Extraction 2 at the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday night.

Hemsworth is seen in the follow-up from the 2020 film Extraction back as commando Tyler Rake, following his dangerous mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as he attempts to save a family from a ruthless gangster.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE at the premiere, Hemsworth said his stunts went wrong many times on set — leaving him with the wounds to prove it. “Oh, yeah, yeah. Lots of bumps and scrapes and all that," he mentioned.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star’s injuries didn’t put him off though, as he added, “It's all part of the fun. It's good.”

Chris Hemsworth 'Extraction 2' film premiere
Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of Extraction 2 in New York City.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

When asked if he was nervous about the stunts in the film — which involve helicopters landing on trains, and himself being lit on fire — Hemsworth said he was actually “excited” to take them on.

“Initially when [director] Sam [Hargrave] pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, ‘Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?’ And then the excitement kicks in,” the Marvel actor replied.

“On the day it's like being a kid, it's like being involved in the most crazy sporting experience you've ever been a part of," he added.

Hemsworth said that his daughter India, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9 — shared with his wife Elsa Pataky — “loved” seeing their dad in action during filming.

“My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff and they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate,” he shared.

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 trailer
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 (2023). Jasin Boland/Netflix

Hemsworth recently spoke of his appreciation that he got to experiment with his Thor character and keep things fresh.

The actor first played the Marvel character in 2011's Thor, going on to reprise the role in three standalone sequels and several Avengers movies.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Hemsworth said, "I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process."

"Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel … and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different," he added.

Extraction 2 begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

