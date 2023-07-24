Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch

"To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!" the Marvel actor said

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 24, 2023
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is hitting the waves!

The actor, 39, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, in which he went surfing in a wave pool with his family during a trip to Switzerland.

“Got to surf the wave pool in Switzerland with the family last week," Hemsworth captioned his post. "Such an amazing trip."

"To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!" he added. "Thanks @mikypicon @juzmac and @alaia.bay for the good times 🤙🤙.”

In the first clips shared, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor could be seen riding the waves in the Swiss pool.

In later videos, what appears to be Hemsworth's kids are seen catching some waves of their own. The star is dad to daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky.

chris hemsworth family

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Hemsworth's trip to Switzerland comes after he and his brood recently went on another family summer vacation earlier this month to a slightly hotter landscape.

On July 11, Hemsworth posted a series of photos on Instagram that showcased his family vacation to Spain.

In one of the photos, Hemsworth posed with his twin sons as they threw their hands up in the air while on the beach.

In another photo, the proud dad took a selfie with one of his sons, who stuck his tongue out for the camera. The actor also posted a photo with his wife as the two jumped off the side of a boat.

"A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸 #familyvacay @elsapataky," Hemsworth captioned the images.

