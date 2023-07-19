Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy 47th Birthday: 'Love You Always'

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating wife Elsa Pataky on her birthday!

The Extraction 2 star, 39, posted a series of photos of himself and Pataky celebrating her 47th birthday on Tuesday as he shared a sweet tribute to his “partner in crime” on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” Hemsworth sweetly captioned the carousel.

A video shared by the actor showed Pataky sitting in a restaurant in front of a candlelit chocolate and strawberry-covered birthday cake as Hemsworth and some friends sang "Happy Birthday".



Elsa Pataky holds up a decorated dessert plate at her 47th birthday celebration. Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The Fast and Furious 6 star was seen laughing and clapping before she blew out her birthday candle.

Hemsworth and Pataky were next pictured taking a bite of Pataky’s cake as they held it up to their faces. The sweet treats didn’t stop there either, as Pataky was seen in a third photo holding up a second cake with ‘Happy Birthday Elsa’ written in chocolate icing.



A final photo showed Pataky presenting a third plate with a smaller baked dessert — but also carrying the same birthday message in icing.

Hemsworth’s Marvel costar and longtime friend Jeremy Renner joined in the celebration, writing “Happy bday ELSA ❤️,” in the comment section.



Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky celebrate her 47th birthday. Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 and share three children: daughter India Rose, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth gave fans a glimpse of him enjoying some family time with his boys during a family vacation to Spain.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix Premiere. Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The Avengers star posted Instagram photos that showed him posing with Sasha and Tristan on the beach as they threw their hands up in the air.

In another photo, Hemsworth took a selfie with one of his sons, who stuck his tongue out for the camera. The actor also posted a photo with Pataky, as the two jumped off the side of a boat.

"A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸 #familyvacay @elsapataky," he captioned the photos.