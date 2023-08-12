Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'

Chris Hemsworth is enjoying his milestone birthday!

The Extraction 2 star — who turned 40 on Friday — posted photos of his birthday celebrations on Instagram Saturday, which included lots of cake and a special birthday card from one of his three children.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of the first of two Instagram posts he shared on Saturday. In one photo from the post, the actor smiled, fork in hand, as he sat in front of two large chocolate cakes — one of which was covered in Oreo cookies and birthday candles.

“I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night 🎂 🍰 🧁,” Hemsworth added.

Hemsworth celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

The same post also featured a photo that showed the Marvel actor taking a bite out of a tiny cupcake, while a third snap saw him tucking into his cake while holding a sharp knife in his other hand.

In a sweet second post, Hemsworth shared a photo of what appeared to be his 11-year-old daughter India Rose holding a birthday card. The card featured hand drawn dragon hugging a baby dragon with the labels ‘DAD’ and ‘ME’ added with arrows pointed towards the creatures.

‘HAPPY B-DAY DAD!’ the card read on the front.

“Maybe my favourite birthday card yet 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” Hemsworth wrote in his caption.

The actor was served with lots of birthday cake. Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

The actor also posted a second photo of the inside of the card, which included a sweet message that read, "HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY DAD. I love you more than anything and I love you times" followed by a number of infinity symbols. Below the adorable note was a large pink and red hand-drawn heart.

Hemsworth shares daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9, with his wife Elsa Pataky. On Friday, Pataky, 47, shared some advice with Hemsworth on turning 40 in the birthday tribute to him she posted on Instagram.

The actress posted a selfie photograph that showed Hemsworth looking shocked, with his hand over his mouth. "That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love," Pataky joked in the post's caption.

Hemsworth was gifted a handmade birthday card from daughter India Rose. Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever,” she continued. “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

Hemsworth — who lives in Australia's Byron Bay with his family — was also pictured celebrating his milestone birthday with a surfing session on Friday.

The Thor: Love of Thunder actor was joined by his younger brother Liam Hemsworth and a friend as they hit the Byron Bay waves.

Hemsworth has previously described surfing as "a mainstay in my life" — and was photographed on his birthday in a black wetsuit with wet hair as he held onto his surfboard while walking along a Byron Bay path.



Other photos showed him taking a break from the surf with his wetsuit pulled down to his waist and grinning with his brother Liam.

