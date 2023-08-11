Chris Hemsworth is 40!

The Thor: Love of Thunder actor — who turned 40 on Friday — celebrated his milestone birthday with a surfing session with younger brother Liam Hemsworth and a friend in Australia's Byron Bay.

Chris — a regular surfer and described the activity as "a mainstay in my life" earlier this year— was photographed on his birthday striding along a Byron Bay path wearing a black wetsuit and holding his surfboard, his wet hair indicating he had already hit the waves.

The Extraction actor was also spotted taking a break from the surf — looking down at what appeared to be a smartphone with a slight grin on his face, his wetsuit pulled down to his waist.

And it wasn't just the birthday boy who hit the waves, Liam — a big fan of surfing just like his older brother — was photographed expertly balanced on a surfboard on the clear blue surf, as a wave crashed behind him.



Chris Hemsworth celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday with a surfing session at Australia's Byron Bay. SplashNews.com

During the sunny surf session in Byron Bay — where Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky have settled down to raise their family — the Thor actor and brother Liam, 33, were also photographed grinning beside a car, this time out of their wetsuits, wearing casual shorts and T-shirts and both in black baseball caps.

Although the siblings were joined by a friend, Chris' eldest brother Luke Hemsworth didn't appear to have attended the birthday activity. However, he posted on Instagram Friday Australian time to celebrate his brother’s special day.



Thor actor Chris Hemsworth turns 40 today (August 11) and was spotted out celebrating with his younger brother Liam Hemsworth, with the acting duo heading out for a morning surf with friends, in Byron Bay. Splash News

"Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend,” he captioned the post, alongside several photos of the two brothers together, including as children.

Luke, 42, continued, “@chrishemsworth you're an inspiration to everyone who knows you. You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov you mate”

Chris's milestone birthday comes after he honored his wife Elsa for her 47th birthday last month. The Avengers: Infinity War star posted a carousel of photos of himself and Pataky for the occasion.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” Chris captioned the post. The actor posted a video that showed Pataky in a restaurant in front of a chocolate cake covered with strawberries and candles, while Hemsworth and some friends sang “Happy Birthday." The actor was seen laughing and applauding before his wife blew out her candle.



The couple then took a mouthful of Pataky’s cake as they lifted it to their faces. The actress also received another cake with "Happy Birthday Elsa" written across it in chocolate frosting, which was seen in a third photo. A final image showed Pataky presenting a third plate with a smaller baked dessert that also carried the same birthday message written out in icing.



Jeremy Renner — Chris’s Marvel costar and friend — joined in the celebration, writing in the comment section “Happy bday ELSA ❤️”

For Chris's 39 birthday last year, longtime friend Aaran Grist posted a gallery of photos, writing, "Chris I know when you wake each time on August 11th you're not excited to see your family or open presents or even eat a delicious cake. You're excited to see my bday post for you. Which includes some of your favourite photos and memories."

The gallery included throwback snaps from their longstanding friendship. "You're like the rich and famous uncle i always wished for," Grist continued in the caption, "Dreams can come true."

He added, "Hope you have the best bday you're beautiful on the inside, average on the outside. And that's why I love you."

