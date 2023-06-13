Elsa Pataky Visits Her 'Hometown' in Spain with Husband Chris Hemsworth

The couple have been married for nearly 13 years and have three children together

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 13, 2023 03:07PM EDT
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Spain
Photo:

Instagram/elsapataky

There’s no place like home, especially when home is a beautiful European capital!

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth are on a European adventure. The Spanish actress, 46, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Sunday showing her travels to Madrid. 

“Enjoying my home town Madrid with my love ones. 🥰” she captioned the post, adding the Spanish translation: “Disfrutando de Madrid mi ciudad natal con la gente que amo.”

The first image shows the Fast & Furious star leaning her arm on Hemsworth’s shoulder as he looks over at her against a pink and purple sunset in the capital city. The following photos capture Pataky smiling alongside friends and family — plus an outfit photo, in which she's sporting gold pants and sparkly sneakers.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the way the Thor actor, 39, gazed at his wife, with the most liked comment on her post reading: “The way he looks at her I'm dying.”

Another said: “Forever beautiful! The way he looks at you..melting! ❤️✨”

Pataky and Hemsworth got married in Australia, where he grew up, in 2010, just three months after being introduced by his talent agent. The couple now share three children — daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014. 

Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Pic of Son Being Pushed Face-First into Birthday Cake: âOnly One Way to Eat Cake'
Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite surprising fans with how quickly they tied the knot, the pair’s bond has stood the test of time.

"There was no light bulb moment," Hemsworth told Elle in 2020 after their 10-year anniversary. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with."

During an interview with British GQ this month, Hemsworth praised Pataky for her "sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness."

"I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it," he told the outlet.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix special screening premiere at Zoo Palast on June 9, 2023

Tristar Media/WireImage

The Australian actor also acknowledged the challenges that came with having kids while balancing his busy career.

"It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way," Hemsworth explained. "Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable."

Related Articles
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Chris Hemsworth Praises Wife Elsa Pataky's 'Sacrifice' and 'Forgiveness' in Their Relationship
Chris Hemsworth (L) and Jeremy Renner arrive at the premiere of Marvel's "Thor: The Dark World"
Chris Hemsworth Says Jeremy Renner’s Accident Made Him Realize 'Any of Us Can Go at Any Moment'
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Admits He 'Got Sick' of Playing Thor 'Every Couple of Years'
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Kids
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather and Tarek El Moussa Jet Off to Las Vegas for 'Less than 24 Hours' to 'Be Silly and Connect'
William Shatner's Dating History
William Shatner's Dating History: From Gloria Rand to Elizabeth Martin
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Kenya
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Enjoy Family Vacation in Kenya: 'One of the Most Memorable Trips'
Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Pic of Son Being Pushed Face-First into Birthday Cake: ‘Only One Way to Eat Cake'
Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Turn 9 as One Gets a Face Full of Birthday Cake: 'My Two Little Men'
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Elsa Pataky Calls Husband Chris Hemsworth a 'Wife Tamer' in Honor of His Birthday: 'We Love You'
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 'Gorgeous' Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday: 'Thanks for Always Being My Rock'
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Spanish Skills as He Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Alba Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage with Cash Warren: 'Te Amo'
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Chris Hemsworth putting up his Christmas tree with his family. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl9fN90J1Xe/
Chris Hemsworth Attempts to Decorate Christmas Tree with Wife Elsa Pataky on His Shoulders: 'My Spine!'