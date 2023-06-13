Elsa Pataky Visits Her 'Hometown' in Spain with Husband Chris Hemsworth

There’s no place like home, especially when home is a beautiful European capital!

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth are on a European adventure. The Spanish actress, 46, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Sunday showing her travels to Madrid.

“Enjoying my home town Madrid with my love ones. 🥰” she captioned the post, adding the Spanish translation: “Disfrutando de Madrid mi ciudad natal con la gente que amo.”

The first image shows the Fast & Furious star leaning her arm on Hemsworth’s shoulder as he looks over at her against a pink and purple sunset in the capital city. The following photos capture Pataky smiling alongside friends and family — plus an outfit photo, in which she's sporting gold pants and sparkly sneakers.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the way the Thor actor, 39, gazed at his wife, with the most liked comment on her post reading: “The way he looks at her I'm dying.”

Another said: “Forever beautiful! The way he looks at you..melting! ❤️✨”

Pataky and Hemsworth got married in Australia, where he grew up, in 2010, just three months after being introduced by his talent agent. The couple now share three children — daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

Despite surprising fans with how quickly they tied the knot, the pair’s bond has stood the test of time.

"There was no light bulb moment," Hemsworth told Elle in 2020 after their 10-year anniversary. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with."

During an interview with British GQ this month, Hemsworth praised Pataky for her "sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness."

"I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it," he told the outlet.

The Australian actor also acknowledged the challenges that came with having kids while balancing his busy career.

"It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way," Hemsworth explained. "Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable."

