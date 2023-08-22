Chris Hayes Will Hit the Road This Fall for 'Why Is This Happening?' Podcast Tour (Exclusive)

Chris Hayes, host of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, is taking his podcast Why Is This Happening? on the road, taping in front of live audiences at iconic venues in Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City in the coming months.



The first live taping takes place Sept. 23, when Hayes will be in Austin during the Texas Tribune Festival and joined by MSNBC analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord, hosts of the podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump. On Oct. 9, he'll head to Chicago's House of Blues and, on Oct. 16, to Philadelphia.

He'll end the run on Nov. 12 at New York City's historic Town Hall, where he'll be joined by fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.



The topics of discussion will range from the challenges facing American democracy to the ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes. Sipa via AP Image

The live format is something of a return to form for Hayes, who went to high school with Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed the Hamilton creator in his first stage show.

“We’ve absolutely loved doing live events over the years," Hayes told PEOPLE. "I’m still a theatre kid at heart and there really is nothing like the energy in a room with hundreds of people who are excited to be there.”

Hayes previously took his Why Is This Happening? podcast on the road in 2019 to interview newsmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, playwright Tony Kushner, actor Jeremy Harris, investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and author Ibram X. Kendi.

In early 2020, he hosted live shows of All In in three different states.

Hayes began his television career as a guest host of The Rachel Maddow Show and other MSNBC programs before landing his own weekend show, Up with Chris Hayes, in 2011. In March 2013, he moved to primetime as the host of the weekday news and opinion show All In with Chris Hayes.



Why Is This Happening? premiered in May 2018 and recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. New episodes are released each Tuesday wherever podcasts are available.

