Chris Harrison is revealing that he may have been one of the first to know about Clare Crawley's exciting news.

On Thursday's episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, Harrison and his fianceé Lauren Zima discussed Bachelor Nation's recent happy news that Crawley, 42, a past contestant on the Bachelor franchise, is expecting her first baby via surrogate, sharing that Harrison has known since May.

After giving their congratulations, Harrison said, "This is kind of interesting. Back in May, late May, when we were all in Santa Barbara together..."

"Yes, we did the concert and recorded some podcasts," Zima chimed in. "And we met Clare and we met Ryan. And gosh it was so nice to see them together because what a sweet guy he is. And you did the podcast with her."

"So Clare and I had a moment outside in the courtyard and she confided in me that she was pregnant," Harrison told Zima. "You are a good secret keeper!" Zima exclaimed.

"It's my job. It's what I do. I actually texted her today, 'I'm so glad we can finally talk about this.' And she said 'I know, keeping a secret.' And I said 'You know, professionally this is what I do.'"

"So this is late May, she confided in me that she's pregnant and they had been trying but it was way too early to let anybody know. But she wanted to let me know and I almost broke out in tears," Harrison shared.

"But what was interesting, and I was waiting to see if you noticed because you are such a sleuth, at dinner when we were all raising a glass, making a toast, they weren't drinking. Clare did not drink."

On Wednesday, Crawley revealed that she was expecting her first baby via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins, 47.

Sharing a video where the former reality star took a basket of laundry out to hang dry, she approached the Mascot Sports CEO and kissed him as the camera panned out to show a onesie amid their hanging clothes.

Zooming in, the onesie read, "Worth the wait."

