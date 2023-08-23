Chris Evans is starting his National Dog Day celebrations early.

The proud dog dad, who often posts on social media about his adorable rescue canine Dodger, stopped by Animal Haven in New York City ahead of National Dog Day on August 26.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Evans' trip to the New York rescue, which he visited with premium dog wellness brand Jinx.

"There are literally thousands of dogs waiting to be adopted all across the country, just like my dog Dodger," Evans says at the start of the video.

In the clip, the Avengers actor meets Animal Haven's executive director, Tiffany A. Lacey, who introduces Evans to several adoptable canines staying in the shelter's kennels.

Chris Evans visiting adoptable dogs at Animal Haven in New York City. Jinx

Evans meets Pippa — an energetic pup with a "bum" back leg, Akira — a timid young dog working on her social skills, and a few more pooches, all of whom receive coos and cuddles from the star.

After touring the kennels, Evans takes time to gift Animal Haven's canines Jinx treats and enthusiastic belly rubs.

The video ends with a beaming Evans covered in a pile of excited puppies.

Evans announced his partnership with Jinx last year, telling PEOPLE at the time that the team-up made sense because he and the brand have the same goals.

Chris Evans visiting adoptable dogs at Animal Haven in New York City. Jinx

"You're always looking for things like this in my profession, finding companies or products that align with your passions, and obviously everyone knows how much I love dogs," Evans told PEOPLE. "Meeting with everyone at Jinx, they not only share the passion, but they have a fantastic product that my dog loves, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

Jinx and Evans have a shared goal of providing quality pet food to all animals, including those in shelters waiting for homes.

Chris Evans with his dog Dodger for Jinx. Jinx

To keep the National Dog Day celebrations going, Jinx is increasing their give-back donations to 5 percent of all online purchases through the end of the month as part of their ongoing Give Bark campaign. The dog wellness brand is also offering a full year of free dog food and treats to adopters of any dogs at Animal Haven through the end of August.

To meet more dogs currently available for adoption at Animal Haven, visit the shelter's website.