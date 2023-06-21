Chris Evans' Brother Scott Evans Talks About Their 'Unique Relationship': 'He Still Is' My Best Friend

Scott Evans will appear as one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig's upcoming 'Barbie' movie, in theaters July 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Published on June 21, 2023
Scott Evans, Chris Evans
Scott Evans' bond with older brother Chris Evans remains as strong as ever.

While speaking with Jujubee for an interview published by Attitude magazine on Wednesday, Scott, 39, described his "unique relationship" with the Knives Out star.

"We were each other’s first friends when we were kids. Up until we were older, too. There was never a time where it didn’t feel like he wasn’t my best friend. And he still is," Scott said of Chris, 42, best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "And we have a really, really, incredibly unique bond that I love."

"I think the relationship between brothers can be very unique. It feels like a best friend as opposed to feeling that you have to love someone because they’re family," Scott added.

"I used to go to him with all my problems. And I get calls now from him with his problems. And I love it. I’m like, 'I’ll give you advice? You’re Captain America!' "

Chris Evans and Scott Evans
Elsewhere in the interview, Jujubee — a Ru Paul's Drag Race alum whose friendship with Scott dates back to their time working at a summer camp together in 2000 — asked the actor about Chris' 2009 interview with LGBTQ magazine The Advocate, which received some attention at the time after the elder Evans appeared to out his brother as gay for the first time.

"People see that and are like, 'Oh, that’s so awful.' I remember reading that article, it was 2009 or something, and I was, like, 26 years old and I’d been out for a while," Scott recalled of the news-making incident to Attitude. "My brother called me when he saw the headline and he was just like, 'Hey, I’m so sorry. Like, this is what — was I not supposed to?' "

"I had been on a soap opera at that point, and I was a very out person. I made that decision," Scott affirmed in the interview. The actor told reporters at the time that he was not upset with the interview, according to a December 2009 article in The Advocate.

"Everyone always asked: 'When did you decide you wanted to be an out actor?' And I’m like: 'That never even crossed my mind,' " he continued during his conversation with Jujubee. "I know a lot of people in the business that are still closeted, and I know a lot of people that don’t like to talk about it, because it does affect your jobs. And people say it’s better now. It’s not. It’s progressed, but it’s not better."

Scott Evans and Chris Evans
Scott added, "Everybody that knew me, knew. I have nothing to hide. If you met me in person, you know."

Scott is among the number of actors portraying a variety of Kens in the upcoming Barbie movie, which releases in theaters July 21.

