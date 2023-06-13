Chris Hemsworth Jokes Costar Chris Evans Is His 'Favorite Chris' in Silly Birthday Tribute

Chris Hemsworth is settling the favorite-Hollywood-Chris debate once and for all.

For Chris Evans's 42nd birthday on Tuesday, the Thor actor, 39, joked on Twitter, "Happy Birthday to my favorite Chris @ChrisEvans," alongside a photo of himself in the background behind Evans.

Some of the Captain America actor's famous friends had other tributes for his birthday.

Jeremy Renner wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy Birthday To my brother @chrisevans." On Twitter, Renner added, "Have the best day celebrating with those you love … Happy Birthday."

Additionally, another Avengers costar, Mark Ruffalo, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of them laughing together, "Sending my bro @chrisevans some birthday love today. We haven't laughed that hard in a while! Miss you, pal."

Chris Evans. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ryan Reynolds tweeted a photo from the set of Free Guy, in which Evans made a cameo, and wrote, "Happy Birthday to this absolute gem" — and included an American flag and peach emoji, a reference to the "America's ass" gag from Avengers: Endgame.

Octavia Spencer, who worked with Evans on the 2017 movie Gifted and 2013's Snowpiercer, wrote on Instagram, "We’ve laughed a thousand times working a thousand hours together and it never gets old. Happy birthday @chrisevans!"

When Evans was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive in November, he said that being in his 40s he's had to adopt a more mindful approach to his health and fitness.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty Images

"In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay," he said. "That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven't had to play a role like Captain America in a while so things like diet and workout regimen haven't been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it's harder to wake up, you have less energy."

He added at the time, "You know what it is? It's that it happened so quickly. A year ago I wasn't thinking about any of this. I was someone who was lucky enough to not really think much of it in my 30s and then I hit 40 and it all came at once."

