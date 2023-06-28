Chris Christie Calls Trump ‘the Cheapest S.O.B.’ After Reports Hint at Campaign Donations Covering Legal Fees

Christie's remarks followed reporting by The New York Times that suggests the former president may have already redirected $1.5 million from his campaign to a political action committee that was used in the past to pay his legal fees

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 03:16PM EDT
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie, Donald Trump. Photo: Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Donald Trump is “the cheapest S.O.B. I’ve ever met in my life,” in the wake of reports that the former president has been diverting campaign funds to a political action committee that was used in the past to pay his legal bills.

In a Tuesday interview with Politico, 60-year-old Christie said: “What Donald Trump is good at is spending other people’s money.”

Christie's remarks followed reporting by The New York Times that suggests the former president may have already redirected at least $1.5 million from his campaign to cover his legal fees. A separate report by Politico found that Trump's Save America PAC spent at least $3 million in campaign funds to pay the attorney representing him in the Mar-a-Lago investigation and the Department of Justice's Jan. 6 investigation.

Speaking to Politico, Christie described 77-year-old Trump as “a billionaire who refused to pay his lawyers with his own personal money, and instead, men and women out there who believe in him and wanted [him] to be elected president are donating money to try to forward his candidacy … and he’s diverting that money to pay his own legal fees."

The former governor continued: “He is the richest candidate in this race, yet he is using public money to pay his legal fees. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Trump recently pleaded not guilty to 37 federal criminal offenses after being indicted by a grand jury this month, and in March was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges that stemmed from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Since announcing his run against Trump for the presidency in 2024, Christie has wasted no time going after his former ally, recently calling him "a lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog" who "is not a leader."

“I am going to be very clear — I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump. But here’s why: I want to win, and I don’t want him to win,” Christie said at a two-hour town hall event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, where he made his official announcement that he is running for president earlier this month. “There is one lane to the Republican nomination and he’s in front of it. And if you want to win, you better go right through him because let me guarantee something from knowing him for 22 years. He’s going to try to go through Ron [DeSantis] and Nikki [Haley] and Tim [Scott] and anyone else who stands in his way.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christie was once a close ally of Trump but became an ardent critic of the former president near the end of his term in the White House, particularly following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election.

More recently, Christie has worked to cast himself as the only Republican challenger capable of handling Trump's attacks on the campaign trail — and fighting back.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Christie said that his 20-year friendship with Trump has been full of "ups and our downs, but my view is: I'm going to be here to tell the truth as I see it."

Related Articles
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her
US President Donald J. Trump hosts a roundtable meeting with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2019
In the Midst of Classified Docs Case, Trump is Facing Another Special Counsel Probe Over 2020 Election
Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club
Who Is Walt Nauta, the Former Trump Aide Charged in Classified Documents Case?
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump Heard Talking About Alleged Classified Documents on Tape: ‘These are the Papers’
Sarah McBride attends the "For They Know Not What They Do" - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on April 25, 2019
Delaware State Senator Seeks to Become First Transgender Person in Congress
CNN's David Bohrman attends the CNN, LA Times, POLITICO Democratic Debate
CNN Executive and 'Magic Wall' Creator David Bohrman Has Died: "He Made Us Better'
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.
George Santos Is Prohibited from Talking to 4 People While He Awaits Trial. Their Identities Remain Sealed
Stephen Richer and Kari Lake
GOP Election Official Sues Kari Lake for Defamation, Citing 'Violent Vitriol' He Received Due to Alleged Lies
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Limited Travel, Prohibited Contacts and Random Check-ins: All the Conditions of George Santos’ Bond
Hasan Minhaj, Barack Obama
Hasan Minhaj Asks Barack Obama Who Really Curates His End-of-Year Lists: ‘Look Me in the Eyes and Be Honest’
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on New York Harbor
Past Loves & Secret Disguises: The Biggest Bombshells from a Colorful New Jackie Kennedy Biography (Exclusive)
Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Calls House Republicans 'Miserable' as They Take Rare Action to Censure Adam Schiff
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Lauren Boebert a 'Little B----' on the House Floor, Staffer Confirms
Marilyn Monroe; Jackie Kennedy
How Jackie Kennedy Discovered She Shared a Therapist with JFK’s Rumored Mistress Marilyn Monroe (Exclusive)
Kamala Harris, Tina Turner
Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Tina Turner's Life and Music: ‘She Stood Tall and Proud’