Hockey Star Chris Chelios' Son Jake Weds in Starry Celebration—Drake and Cindy Crawford Attend! (Exclusive)

NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios' son Jake Chelios is married!

On Saturday, the hockey defenseman, 32, wed his partner of five years, Madelyn Iacurci, 29, in Chicago.

The couple shared all the exclusive details of their glam wedding weekend with PEOPLE, where famous guests including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Patty Smyth attended the lavish affair.

Jake Chelios and Madelyn Iacurci at their wedding in Chicago on July 8, 2023. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

Drake even joined the festivities on Friday, when the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Chelios kicked off the weekend with a welcome bash and rehearsal dinner at David Flom's famed restaurant, Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

"Definitely one of the best venues you could ever possibly do something like that," Madelyn tells PEOPLE. "Especially for the people that haven't seen Chicago, that is such a great representation. The skyline, the water —everyone just couldn't stop seeing how beautiful the venue was. It was a perfect view."

The ceremony was held on Saturday at Fourth Presbyterian Church, where the pair exchanged traditional wedding vows. Madelyn walked down the aisle to Gold Coast Event's violin version of Feel So Close To You by Calvin Harris, which was a personal surprise for the groom.

Jake Chelios and Madelyn Iacurci outside of Chicago Cut Steakhouse at their wedding welcome party on July 7, 2023. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

The groom says he didn't experience any pre-wedding jitters until the music started and he got a glimpse of the bride, who wore a Valentini gown from Dimitra's Bridal in Chicago.



"That's pretty much when I lost it," says Jake. "I feel like it was moving in slow motion. And then my brother, who was my best man and was next to me, saw tears starting to come up, so he squeezed the back of my arm while I tried to hold it together."

Andrea Fatigato with LK Events meticulously planned the multi-day affair, with the reception venue and catering by The Exchange, a DMK Venue housed in one of Chicago’s most architecturally significant properties, Daniel Burnham’s Railway Exchange.

Madelyn Iacurci in a Valentini gown in Chicago on her July 8, 2023 wedding day. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

The newlyweds, who aim to squeeze in a "mini-moon" to the Bahamas amid their busy schedules, first met in 2018 at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We were just both out there separately and Jake saw me and asked for my number," the New Jersey native says. Then last year, Jake proposed to Madelyn on Lake Michigan just outside of Chicago's popular boating area nicknamed "the Playpen" by locals.

Right away, Madelyn says she was attracted by Jake's kindness. "He just cares. Like, he always takes the extra step for people, he's got such a big heart," she shares, laughing that she had "never watched a single game of hockey" until seeing one of his.

Jake Chelios and Madelyn Iacurci at their wedding in Chicago on July 8, 2023. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

Jake, who has been playing professional hockey for ten years, currently plays for the KHL in Moscow for half the year. "This is my fifth year playing overseas, so we've pretty much got it down," he says of the pair juggling the part-time distance. "I'm there August through late February. I just signed two more years."

Madelyn, who lives in Chicago full-time, works as a medical assistant at Your Element Wellness. "They actually did our IVs the morning of the wedding!" she says of the bridal party's beauty and wellness routine, which also included hair by Bianca Sansosti Artistry and makeup by 312 Glam by Mel.

When asked if she ever thought she would be hosting guests like Cindy Crawford at her wedding, Madelyn said that the whole experience was a "complete culture shock" when she met the supermodel.

"Definitely nervous when I met her the first time. But having her there, she's so sweet — they're just really normal people," she says of Crawford and her husband who were there when she first met the Chelios family.

Her parents, Robyn and Michael Iacurci, were also welcomed with open arms, along with Madelyn's brother Joseph Iacurci.

Jake's dad Chris says he is "honored" to have a new daughter-in-law.

Jake Chelios and Madelyn Iacurci at their wedding in Chicago on July 8, 2023. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

"I couldn't be more honored to welcome Madelyn and her family to our family," Chris tells PEOPLE. "So happy for Jake and Madelyn and I wish them all the best."

The hockey pro, who isn't a big fan of public speaking, nailed his wedding speeches, and gave "multiple toasts" over the course of the weekend, which meant a lot to Jake, and his wife Tracee Chelios, who was "excited" to witness her husband holding court as the proud dad.

"I did not expect him to be the tearjerker, but he definitely accomplished that!" says Madelyn.

Jake Chelios and Madelyn Iacurci celebrate with guests at their wedding in Chicago on July 8, 2023. Neringa Plank NeriPhoto

During the couple's late-night reception on Saturday, "The Warrior" singer Patty Smyth, who is married to former tennis pro John McEnroe, hopped up on stage to belt out an impromptu Led Zeppelin cover. In an even more special music performance, the bride's teenage cousin, Mercedes Boylan, joined the music legend in a duet of her 1982 tune, "Goodbye to You."

"It was a dream moment for her," shares Madelyn.

Sticking with a true Chicago theme, the night ended with Vienna Beef hot dogs and Cheli's Chili for the post-party crew.

Upon waking up at the Four Seasons the next morning, the couple reflected on their wedding weekend whirlwind. "It was exactly how both of us wanted it to be," says the bride, who felt the "officialness" of the union the first time she said, "My husband."

"I mean, I just kept repeating it," Madelyn added. "I was like, 'Aw, we just got married last night.'"