Chris Appleton Celebrates His 40th Birthday with a Lavish Boat Trip Alongside Husband Lukas Gage (Exclusive)

PEOPLE got an inside look at the celebrity hairstylist's surprise party in Turks and Caicos thrown by the 'White Lotus' actor

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Updated on June 16, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Chris Appleton 40th birthday party
Photo:

Lukas Gage

It’s Chris Appleton’s birthday and he’ll cry if he wants to! Tears of joy, that is! 

On Wednesday, the celebrity hairstylist rang in his 40th birthday with his inner circle, including his new husband, 28-year-old actor Lukas Gage, who threw a surprise party in Turks and Caicos for his beloved’s special day. 

The couple kicked off the intimate bash on a 40-foot Van Dutch private yacht from RED Hospitality & Leisure and Caicos Luxury Charters.

Chris Appleton 40th birthday party with Lukas Gage boat

Lukas Gage

Gage and Appleton were escorted to the Blue Haven Marina from their oceanfront villa before heading off on a two-hour sunset sail to Grace Bay on their "Princess Grace" boat.

Bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, charcuterie boards and a coconut-flavored birthday cake decorated with blue icing, oceanic-like ribbon and the message “Happy Birthday Chris!” scribed in brown icing were catered on the boat for the group to enjoy. 

Chris Appleton 40th birthday with Lukas Gage cake

Lukas Gage

After keeping the romantic fête a secret since they touched down on Saturday, June 10, Gage was able to share bits and pieces on Instagram. 

Over the weekend, he shared a clip of Appleton dancing to Avril Lavigne’s “I’m with You” and wearing Balenciaga swim shorts. “Happy bday @chrisappleton1 u stud,” he wrote. 

Chris Appleton 40th birthday party

Lukas Gage

Gage shared another clip of his beau spraying Champagne as his guests cheered. Appleton wears a white tank top, beige trousers and sunglasses. 

Appleton also posted his own photo to Instagram, which showed him sitting on a rock with his feet in the water and posing shirtless.  “It’s my birthday, and I’ll cry if I want to,” he captioned the image. 

The couple left shortly after, Gage writing, “Turks n cuckoos happy birthday to the best lad of lads.” 

Chris Appleton 40th birthday party

Lukas Gage

Gage and Appleton announced their marriage on social media on April 26. 

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned a series of photos that shows the couple exchanging vows in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, who has been a longtime client of Appleton’s. 

The final video features the newlyweds, who stayed at the Wynn luxury hotel and casino, standing with Champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenaded them to her hit "You're Still the One."

Only days before, the husbands sparked speculations about their engagement at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards where Appleton was honored the hair artist of the year award by the Kardashians star. Both walked the red carpet with matching rings on their left hands. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me," Kardashian, 42, said at the podium.

A source then confirmed to PEOPLE that the two got engaged weeks prior. 

Before his and Gage’s red carpet debut, Appleton teased he was “very much in love,” on The Drew Barrymore Show in March. Gage shared a expressed a similar sentiment while on the Today show — "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

Related Articles
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Pete Davidson 'Still Going Strong' with Chase Sui Wonders: He 'Really Cares For Her' (Exclusive Source)
Elle Evans and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Kate Hudson Paints the Town Red on Girl's Night Out with Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Grace Burns and Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut in Florence Fashion Show
Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Rewears Her Punk-Inspired 2002 Oscars Dress
Kim Kardashian and lisa vanderpump
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Similar Dolce & Gabbana Looks
Brock Davies, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Celebrates 'Incredible' Husband Brock Davies' Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Wed in a Custom Bridal Gown with an 80-Inch Train (Exclusive)
John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023
John Boyega Rocks 3 Different Looks on the Red Carpet for 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at Indiana Jones Premiere: âCherish and Rewearâ
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at 'Indiana Jones' Premiere: ‘Cherish and Rewear’
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Plays the Role of Supportive Husband in Hailey Bieber’s Latest Rhode Campaign — See Photos!
Madison Pettis
Madison Pettis Says She ‘Felt More Comfortable’ with Her Acne on Camera as a Teen (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her High-Fashion Style Streak at Madrid Premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out in Coordinating Colorful Looks Following the Birth of Their First Baby