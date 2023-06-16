Chris Appleton Celebrates His 40th Birthday with a Lavish Boat Trip Alongside Husband Lukas Gage (Exclusive)

It’s Chris Appleton’s birthday and he’ll cry if he wants to! Tears of joy, that is!

On Wednesday, the celebrity hairstylist rang in his 40th birthday with his inner circle, including his new husband, 28-year-old actor Lukas Gage, who threw a surprise party in Turks and Caicos for his beloved’s special day.

The couple kicked off the intimate bash on a 40-foot Van Dutch private yacht from RED Hospitality & Leisure and Caicos Luxury Charters.

Lukas Gage

Gage and Appleton were escorted to the Blue Haven Marina from their oceanfront villa before heading off on a two-hour sunset sail to Grace Bay on their "Princess Grace" boat.

Bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, charcuterie boards and a coconut-flavored birthday cake decorated with blue icing, oceanic-like ribbon and the message “Happy Birthday Chris!” scribed in brown icing were catered on the boat for the group to enjoy.

Lukas Gage

After keeping the romantic fête a secret since they touched down on Saturday, June 10, Gage was able to share bits and pieces on Instagram.

Over the weekend, he shared a clip of Appleton dancing to Avril Lavigne’s “I’m with You” and wearing Balenciaga swim shorts. “Happy bday @chrisappleton1 u stud,” he wrote.

Lukas Gage

Gage shared another clip of his beau spraying Champagne as his guests cheered. Appleton wears a white tank top, beige trousers and sunglasses.

Appleton also posted his own photo to Instagram, which showed him sitting on a rock with his feet in the water and posing shirtless. “It’s my birthday, and I’ll cry if I want to,” he captioned the image.

The couple left shortly after, Gage writing, “Turks n cuckoos happy birthday to the best lad of lads.”

Lukas Gage

Gage and Appleton announced their marriage on social media on April 26.

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned a series of photos that shows the couple exchanging vows in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, who has been a longtime client of Appleton’s.

The final video features the newlyweds, who stayed at the Wynn luxury hotel and casino, standing with Champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenaded them to her hit "You're Still the One."

Only days before, the husbands sparked speculations about their engagement at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards where Appleton was honored the hair artist of the year award by the Kardashians star. Both walked the red carpet with matching rings on their left hands.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me," Kardashian, 42, said at the podium.

A source then confirmed to PEOPLE that the two got engaged weeks prior.

Before his and Gage’s red carpet debut, Appleton teased he was “very much in love,” on The Drew Barrymore Show in March. Gage shared a expressed a similar sentiment while on the Today show — "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

