Chlorine Spill in Texas Lazy River Leaves 12, Including Children, with 'Possible Accidental Ingestion'

"Good work by [Houston Fire] to quickly triage & transport people," Fire Chief Samuel Peña wrote after the incident

By
Published on June 25, 2023 05:27PM EDT
A splash created by someone jumping into a swimming pool.
Photo:

Getty

A chlorine spill in a Houston, Texas, lazy river pool has left 12 people, including at least seven children, with "possible accidental ingestion."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña wrote on Twitter Saturday that an apparent "over-chlorination" of a pool caused 12 people to be transported to a local hospital from the Club Westside fitness center.

Peña asked locals to "stay clear of the area due to ongoing emergency operations" shortly before 6 p.m. local time Saturday night, before eventually revealing over two hours later that the situation was "under control."

Authorities responded to reports of the spill before 5 p.m. local time.

"Cause appears to be an over-chlorination of the pool(s)," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Good work by @HoustonFire to quickly triage & transport people."

Peña added, "Exposure to over-chlorination can provoke asthma, nausea, skin & eye irritation."

The Houston Fire Department later said that 7 children and 3 adults were transported to the hospital, several going by "private vehicle."

It is unclear what age ranges the other two patients were.

According to Club Westside's site, the location features "a 32-person Jacuzzi, kids’ waterslide, and three pools heated year-round."

The Houston Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional details.

