Chloe and Halle Bailey's New VS Pink Collab Is All About Dressing a 'Fresh Hot Outfit' Up or Down (Exclusive)

For Chloe and Halle Bailey, versatility and fashion go hand in hand.

The sister duo bring both to the table for their latest collaboration with VS Pink — CxH Collection. Though the pair have worked with the brand for collections in the past, spanning slogan tees and activewear, this collection zeroes in on pieces that both Chloe and Halle say they might find in their everyday wardrobes.

“We wanted this collection to fit our everyday lives,” Chloe tells PEOPLE. “We’d done collections [with VS Pink] in the past, so we thought to ourselves, ‘How do we make this special?’ ”

The answer? Make clothes that they can put on in the morning and wear for every activity they have in the books that day, whether it's a dance class, a work meeting, a lunch with friends or a dinner date.

“Sometimes we don't have time to change when we're going from place to place,” Chloe admits. “We wanted to have something that is easily wearable for every occasion.”

Halle echoes Chloe’s sentiments, adding, “The whole point my sister and I did this was because we are public figures and we constantly have to look professional, but we want to still look cute wherever we go, so it's really cool with all of these items in the collection we're able to dress them up but also dress them down.”

Pieces of the collection include a body-hugging maxi dress that Chloe says was inspired by Halle’s style, parachute pants with a cinched waist, a cropped puffer coat that both sisters say will be perfect for the upcoming fall weather, a cropped sheer shirt and more. Every piece in the collection is the epitome of comfort and can be worn with sneakers or heels, finished with diamonds or a messy ponytail.

“We can wear these pieces to dance rehearsals or yoga or Pilates and throw on some heels after and it looks like a fresh hot outfit,” Halle tells PEOPLE.

“It’s the best of both worlds: comfort and cuteness,” Chloe adds.

Another aspect of the collection — and a collaborative partnership — that is important to the sisters is body diversity. With two creatives behind the project with different body shapes, they want to see that represented in the pieces (which are available in XS to XXL) and also the campaign images.

“What was really special about this time around, is that we’re two young Black girls who both have two different body types and [VS Pink] was totally loving and welcoming with our bodies and their fluctuations,” Chloe says.

Both the Little Mermaid star, 23, and “How Does It Feel” singer, 25, may have quite different styles these days — Chloe goes a more sexy route while Halle sticks to a bohemian-chic look — but Chloe tells PEOPLE that their fashions never stray too far from the other.

She says that growing up, they felt “like twins,” especially when it came to what they were wearing. These days, they’re trying to “figure out” who they are as independent women, she adds, but even without trying, they’ll find themselves wearing something complementary.

“Whether or not we plan what we wear when we go out together, somehow something is always the same,” Chloe says with a laugh. “It’s been a journey to figure out who we are on our own, but I never want to veer too far away from my sister because she’s my safe space and my safe haven. Our styles are the same but different.”

The new CxH Collection with VS Pink, which includes 27 pieces and ranges in price from $29.95 to $99.95, gives them the opportunity to bring their sartorial tastes together to play up silhouettes that they both favor. While Chloe says some of these body-hugging silhouettes and cropped tops are second nature to her — she loves showing off her waist — Halle tells PEOPLE that growing more comfortable in her body and her style is new to her.

“My confidence has grown as I've gotten older and matured more,” she says. “I'm more comfortable with wearing more form-fitting things and embracing my curves now. My body type has always been a bit more straight-lined, I guess, and I've always wished I'd had more boobs and more butt, but I'm starting to embrace all the things that make me, me.”

Both Chloe and Halle showed off the new collection at the launch dinner in Los Angeles on Monday. Both wore the parachute pants in black, and Chloe paired hers with the mesh crop top in black. Halle wore a bandeau top and overcoat.

Everyone else who wants to shop the collection will have to wait until Aug. 29 when it will be in Victoria’s Secret stores and online. In honor of the collection, Victoria’s Secret is also donating $100,000 to BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective), which supports mental health education in Black communities.