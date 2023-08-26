Chloe and Halle Bailey Reveal Their Secret to Rocking an 'Overwhelming' Red Carpet (Exclusive)

The sister duo tell PEOPLE that it's "flattering" when people want to take their photos, but it can also be a lot to deal with

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Published on August 26, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City
Chloe and Halle Bailey hold hands on the red carpet. Photo:

John Shearer/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Chloe and Halle Bailey know firsthand how loud, busy and stressful a red carpet can be.

The sister duo has been walking red carpets for years, and while they have strutted every single one in style — wearing glam fashions each time — that doesn't mean they've never been completely overwhelmed.

But you'll never see them sweat, especially if they're on the carpet together.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I'm so happy when sis and I go to a red carpet together so we can hold each other's hands, because it's quite overwhelming to have people with cameras yelling at you with a bunch of lights flashing," Chloe, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's flattering, because we're happy that they care to see us and what we're wearing, but it's overwhelming."

When the two are together, though — hand in hand — they're unstoppable, 23-year-old Halle says in agreement.

US singers Halle Bailey (L) and sister Chloe Bailey (R) attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the 94th Oscars.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

The Little Mermaid star adds that getting all dolled up for an event adds to her confidence once she hits a carpet.

"You feel like a fresh new woman," Halle says of how she feels after having a glam squad gets her ready for an event. For Chloe, it's even more true, as she jokes she has "two modes" when it comes to her appearance: "all the way dressed up and all the way dressed down."

"I either have no makeup on and I'm sweaty or it's heels and full glam," she says with a laugh. "There's really no in between for me, which is funny."

Chloe and Halle, who just announced their latest partnership with VS Pink launching at the end of August, have walked a number of red carpets together, both as their musical duo Chloe x Halle and as individuals who have brought the other as their date.

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Chloe X Halle at the 61st GRAMMY Awards.

Lester Cohen/Getty

When it comes to which red carpet sticks out as their absolute favorite, though, the answer is easy: their first Grammy Awards.

"It was a really monumental time for the both of us," Halle says. "It was our first Grammy nominations, and then we wore these really cool black-and-white outfits together. We were so nervous, but I look back at those pictures and I'm like, 'That was really pretty.' "

Chloe echoes her sister, adding that it was "such a special moment."

