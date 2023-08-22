Chloe and Halle Bailey Celebrate Their Newest VS Pink Collab in Matching All-Black Outfits

Chloe and Halle Bailey know a thing or two about harmony.

At the Los Angeles launch party for their CxH Collection, the musical duo’s latest collaboration with VS Pink, the sisters complemented each other perfectly in all-black ensembles — which included pieces from their upcoming collection.

Halle, 23, brought her signature style to the Monday launch party in a monochromatic look — a leather overcoat layered over a simple black bandeau and CxH Collection parachute pants.

The actress paired the ‘fit with black sandals that showed off her French tip pedicure.

The Little Mermaid star added a hint of shimmer to the dark look with her jewelry — a chunky crystal choker and matching drop earrings — and her makeup — icy eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

Halle Bailey at the launch of CxH Collection, her VS Pink collaboration with sister Chloe Bailey, on Aug. 21. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

For the Casita Hollywood dinner party, Chloe, 25, also opted for an all-black look with a hint of sparkle.

Like her sister, the singer also wore CxH parachute pants, which she paired with platform sandals and a strapless latex top layered over another CxH piece — the Mesh Long-Sleeve Crop Top in black.

The Praise This star went on to highlight the top — as well as her intricate silver manicure and rhinestone-covered handbag — on her Instagram Story, circling the CxH Collection tag and writing: “Peep the drip.”

Chloe Bailey at launch party for her VS Pink collaboration with sister Halle Bailey on Aug. 21. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Chloe topped off her monochromatic look with a bold but neutral glam and big, chunky jewelry — her signature cross necklace, a crystal choker and matching crystal earrings that dropped past her shoulders.

At the launch party, the sister duo enjoyed an intimate meal with stars like Madison Pettis, Coco Jones and Ella Mai, showcased pieces from their co-designed collection and posed for photos in front of a giant “CxH.”

The Bailey sisters have been working on their collection — a combination of activewear, outerwear and loungewear — for over a year.

In honor of the partnership, VS Pink donated $100,000 to BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective), a collective that works with "foundations, community organizations, and other groups to develop meaningful projects that center Black healing and wellness," per its website.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey show off pieces from their new VS Pink collab in colorway "Dark Caramel" at the collections L.A. launch party. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

The CxH Collection was created to reflect the clothing the sisters like to wear in their busy everyday lives, and uses some of their favorite colors, from neutrals (“Dark Caramel”) and pastels (“Icy Topaz”) to black, like the mesh top Chloe wore at the launch party.

It features layering staples like leggings and puffer jackets, as well as standalone pieces like its square-neck long-sleeve midi dress and one of the sisters’ favorite pieces, the CxH parachute pants. Prices range from $29.95 to $99.95.

The CxH Collection will be available to shop in stores and online Aug. 29.