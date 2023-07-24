Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Delicate New Tattoo Inspired by Classic 1900s Horticulture Book: Photos

Chloë Grace Moretz has some fresh new ink.

The Peripheral star, 26, visited Brooklyn, New York-based tattoo artist Eva Karabudak's Atelier Eva studio on Sunday to get a delicate fine line floral design on the side of her midsection, Karabudak shared on Instagram on Monday.

She shared that Moretz's tattoo is inspired by "The Wind Flower" illustration from the classic 1908 book Cupid's Almanac and Guide to Hearticulture for This Year and Next by John Cecil Clay and Oliver Herford.

Chloë Grace Moretz's new tattoo was done on the side of her midsection. Atticus Radley

Moretz was joined at the Brooklyn studio by a friend, singer/songwriter Allison Ponthier, who also got inked with a sentimental tattoo of her childhood teddy bear.



Karabudak showed off both designs in an Instagram post on Monday that also included a photo of her with Moretz and Ponthier.



"So glad to have met the sweetest people yesterday, Chloë (@chloegmoretz) and her friend Allison," she wrote in the caption, adding: "Hope to see you both again soon."



Last year, Moretz opened up about her breakout role in the 2010 film Kick-Ass and how she suddenly found herself famous at 12 years old. In an interview published by Hunger Magazine in September, the Nimona star described that time in her life as "kind of a distant memory, in the sense that I was a kid and 90% of the time no one would really bother me"

"But after Kick-Ass, the first time I experienced paparazzi, it was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl," she told the outlet, recalling a specific interaction with photographers. "They pushed my mom and she ended up falling into traffic — she didn't get hurt, but the situation was really chaotic.

"It's an assault on all the senses, with screaming and flashes," she added. "I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears. I think that's my marker of before and after."

Though Moretz had negative experiences associated with her newfound fame, she said the true impact it had on her life "hit me like a ton of bricks" during a red carpet premiere when she was 18, after she already had more than 20 acting credits to her name.

"I walked off of [the red carpet] and I felt so much self-loathing and was really confused about the experience that just went down. I was really unwell after that," she told Hunger about the experience. "There was this complete jarring shift in my consciousness. I questioned who I was. What am I doing? Who am I? Why am I doing this? Like, what does this mean?"

Chloë Grace Moretz attends a screening of Netflix's 'Nimona' in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty

Moretz also told the outlet she struggled with her body image as the internet's circulation of photos of her holding a pizza box turned into memes comparing her body to that of an animated Family Guy character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And to this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome," she said, noting that when she voiced her feelings about the meme at the time to someone, she was told: "'Oh, shut the f--- up, it's funny.' "

Moretz said she "basically became a recluse" in reaction to the negativity she felt from paparazzi photos and red carpet appearances exacerbated by the omnipresence of social media.

"It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and to have so many experiences that people didn't photograph," she told Hunger. "But at the same time it made me severely anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate."



The COVID-19 pandemic, she said in the interview, offered her a chance to both take advantage of wearing masks in public to avoid unwanted attention and take on "a time of introspection" with limited working options as the entertainment industry struggled to adjust to working under pandemic conditions.

The actress also said at the time that her new "five-year goal" was to purchase farmland somewhere so she can split her time between Los Angeles and nature, which she referred to as "her love language."

"To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement, to say the least," Moretz told Hunger. "I'm a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now."