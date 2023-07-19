Chloe Chrisley Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ with Savannah as Grandparents Continue to Serve Jail Time

Savannah Chrisley has stepped up to watch her niece and younger brother Grayson while Todd and Julie serve out their sentences in prison

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 19, 2023 01:28PM EDT
Chloe and Savannah Chrisley on vacation
Photo:

savannahchrisley/Instagram

Chloe Chrisley is enjoying some R&R alongside Aunt Savannah Chrisley.

On Tuesday, Savannah, 25, posted a few photos from her beach vacation with niece Chloe, 10, to her Instagram Story. In one snap, Chloe looks away as she sips on a drink in a tropical setting, wearing a green and white swirled cover-up.

"She's living her best life," Savannah wrote on the photo.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe, after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

In March, the reality TV star called her brother and niece her "whole world" while her parents are in prison. "It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️," Savannah wrote alongside an Instagram tribute.

In May, Savannah announced on her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley that she would begin to keep Chloe and Grayson's coping private as they navigated Todd and Julie's prison sentences.

"So the last time that we spoke about this, I said that I was not really going to speak about them any further and I was going to let them tell their stories however they perceive it," she shared. "So just because I felt bad because so many tabloids like to take things out of context."

Later in the podcast, Savannah talked about being "more intentional" and her hopes to "plan fun stuff for me and the kids to do this summer."

Despite keeping most of their reactions private, Savannah had Grayson on her podcast in June, where he opened up about how it's been having his sister as a guardian. "It's almost impossible [to make things better] because your parents aren't here, but also if I can step up and try to teach you and do fun things and try to take your mind off of it..," Savannah began.

"And that's something I've tried to explain to you, is it's impossible to make everything good," Grayson chimed in. "It's not possible. There's no good way around both of your parents being in prison."

"That's one thing that there's no good solution to ... until they get out. There's no way around it," he continued.

"But also too, I think one thing that I appreciate from you and love you so much for is you said, 'Hey, you're doing a really good job. I know it may feel like you're not, but you're doing a good job,' " Savannah said.

"Yeah, because you're a kid raising two kids," Grayson noted.

