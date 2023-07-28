Chipotle's Guac Is Not Extra for National Avocado Day — How to Get the Free Side

The Mexican chain is celebrating National Avocado Day on Monday, July 31

By Staff Author
Published on July 28, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Chipotle Mexican Grill Chips & Guacamole
Chipotle's guacamole is not extra for National Avocado Day. Photo:

Beth Galton/Chipotle Mexican Grill 

Free guacamole for all.

Chipotle is marking National Avocado Day on Monday, July 31 by getting rid of the extra charge normally added for putting guacamole on your burrito, bowl or salad. Fans can also nab the free guac by adding it as a side to their order.

All you need to do is use the promo code AVO2023 at checkout in the Chipotle app or website. (It's not good for in-restaurant orders or those purchased through third parties like Seamless). You need to be a Chipotle Rewards members to use the code — but it's easy to sign up by Monday.

The side — made with avocados, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, citrus juice and salt — can add nearly $4 to your order depending on your state.

Chipotle isn't the only fast food chain that gives out free food to rewards members. Some restaurant chains give users meal discounts just for downloading their apps like Auntie Anne's and Baskin Robbins. See the full round up of freebie offers here.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Autocado, an avocado processing cobotic prototype that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create the restaurant's famous guacamole.
Chipotle is testing the "Autocado" — a robot that cuts, cores, and peels avocados.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Earlier this month, Chipotle announced that they are testing a new avocado processing device called the Autocado.

Partnering with Vebu to create the collaborative robot, or "cobot", the Autocado cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand-mashed to create the restaurant's signature guacamole.

This year, Chipotle is expecting to use roughly 4.5 million cases of avocados. With Autocado, the company aims to increase avocado fruit yield, which in turn, can lead to millions of dollars in annual food cost savings.

