Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hotel is now taking reservations!

The Magnolia founders announced that their newest venture, Hotel 1928, will have its grand opening on November 1.

Located in the stars' hometown of Waco, Texas, the property occupies the former Grand Karem Shrine Building, which has been completely renovated and redesigned by the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars. The address at 701 Washington Street is just six blocks (about a three minute drive or a ten minute walk) from the Gaines's Magnolia Market at the Silos shopping and dining destination, which attracts fans from all over the world.

The hotel opened its bookings on Friday at 1pm and is currently accepting reservations through April 2024 on its website, thehotel1928.com.



Hotel 1928, which is named for the year the original structure was built, will feature three eateries, 33 guest rooms and more than 6,600 square feet of event space for travelers and locals alike.

There are four room types on offer, according to the site: The Franklin (a standard room with either one king or two queens), The Austin (which offers "more space" and is ideally located in the hotel), The Columbus (the largest rooms that have a "high end" feel) and The Washington (a singular suite for up to 12 guests offering multiple sleeping and living spaces).

Amenities includes custom bath products, minibars, turndown service and a 24-hour concierge among others.

In addition to designing the rooms and event spaces throughout the hotel, the building’s three restaurants will also feature furnishings selected by the Gaineses. They released several watercolor renderings, seen here, of what the finished spaces will look like on Friday.



Bertie’s on the Rooftop will serve seasonal dishes on the hotel’s rooftop terrace while the Brasserie at Hotel 1928 will offer southern comfort classics with a uniquely Texas twist. The building will also house the Café at Hotel 1928, a spot to grab a morning pick-me-up or sweet treat.

There's also a library and a retail shop on site.



The restoration of Hotel 1928 has been a long time coming. The couple announced their plans to fix up the building back in Oct 2019.

“If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home,” Joanna wrote in a post on her blog in April. She explains they went all-in on this project because “it bridges what we’re most passionate about—home, hospitality, and restoration.”

The mom of five shared that, through the design process, they hoped to create a place that serves as “an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community.” She added: “What it really comes down to is our desire to create a place where people feel welcomed home.”

Also in April, the couple announced they’d be bringing fans along with them in the renovation process with a new show on the Magnolia Network called Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which is set to premiere in November.

The six-episode series will follow the Gaineses as they renovate the historic building. In the trailer, below, the couple excitedly detail what fans can expect from the show, which will conclude with hotel's grand opening.

"When you think about a 50,000 square-foot hotel remodel — I mean this is the big leagues," Chip says while donning an old-fashioned, red bellhop outfit. "This is what you dream about."

As the clip shows the pair exploring and tearing down walls in the new space, he admits, "I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent, but I think we're up for the challenge."

Joanna closes out the sneak peek by saying, "We've got some work to do!"

The hotel is not the Gaineses first venture into the hospitality space. They previously opened several vacation rentals near Waco.

They first opened Magnolia House in 2016 to enormous demand. The 1880s farmhouse is located in the small town of McGregor, about 20 minutes outside Waco.

In 2017, they debuted a second property, Hillcrest Estate. The 1903 home boasts 7 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. “We definitely kept its old world charm,” Joanna wrote in an Instagram post introducing it at the time. In 2021, they added Hillcrest Cottage to their roster. It's the former carriage house of the estate of the same name. And they've since opened yet another spot: The Carriage House. All are bookable on their website when new reservations drop.



All of the homes notoriously book up in minutes any time new reservations are made available, and it's a solid bet that Hotel 1928 will be the same, so those hoping to stay will need to act fast.