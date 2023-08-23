Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Creating a Roller Skating Dance Competition TV Show — Here's Why

Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting revved up in roller skates.

On Tuesday, the couple's Magnolia Network announced the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars are developing a new roller dancing reality competition series for MAX featuring the best of the best in roller skating from across the country.

The Magnolia founders’ new untitled project, which will feature teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis competing for a cash prize, will debut on MAX in early 2024.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Joanna shared in a press release. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

Joanna Gaines roller skates on her ranch in Waco, Tex. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Roller skating has long been one of Joanna’s most loved activities. In December 2021, the designer shared a post to Instagram showing off her skills.

"I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!" Joanna captioned the sweet clip.

In the video, Joanna is seen gracefully skating around the family’s Waco farm with her daughters Emmie, 13, and Ella, 16, as the song "We Built This City" by Starship plays. (Joanna is also mom to sons Drake, 18, Duke, 15, and Crew, 5.)

Just a month later in January 2022, Joanna posted a silly clip skating around the kitchen in honor of wrapping season 6 of Magnolia Table.

Chip and Joanna Gaines arrive at the White House for a State Dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The author and mother of five shared a video to her Instagram account that captured her happily rollerskating around her studio kitchen in Waco.

Set to Queen's 1978 hit "Don't Stop Me Now," she appeared to be enjoying herself in the clip, zooming down the stairs and all over her kitchen, striking playful poses along the way.

In the Summer 2022 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna elaborated on purchasing her and her daughters a pair of skates for Christmas.

Joanna Gaines shows off her retro skates after wrapping Season 6 of 'Magnolia Table.'. joanna gaines/instagram

"I was in the middle of my Christmas shopping at the time, and I had just ordered each of our two daughters a pair of roller skates from this retro shop I'd found online," she says of Ella and Emmie. "Without thinking about it too much, I logged back on and ordered a pair for myself—green with pink laces."

She said the pair of skates was the perfect embodiment of how to "have more fun." Since then, she's laced them up regularly, especially on days when she feels extra pressure.

"Lately, my skates go wherever I go. Days when things feel heavy or hard, I lace them up and stroll around. I've worn them while filming the cooking show and around the office," she says. "Just like with my girls, I can see how it changes the faces in the room. Things lighten up a bit. People do too. There's a new kind of energy in the air that no one expected."

"Worry less, skate more," she wrote. "That's all I'm after."