Get ready to feel that early 2000s nostalgia because Chingy — the rapper who blessed us with hits like "Right Thurr" and "Holidae In" two decades ago — is back with new bangers.

Ahead of the release of his new album Chinglish on Friday, Chingy is giving fans a sneak peek at the project as he premiers his focus single "Ballen" with PEOPLE.

"'Ballen' is spiritual currency I’ve come to on an inner level," Chingy, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday. "I’ve learned a lot spiritually within my own being and it’s a way better feeling than receiving any check or dollar figure."

"Ballen" leans in to Chingy's catchy beats with a smooth saxophone making the song an earworm. Meanwhile, the music video sees Chingy driving through a futuristic city with neon lights in a floating car.

Chinglish marks his sixth studio album and is his first record with original music since 2012's Chances Make Champions.

Chingy. Jason Little

"It feels great knowing the music is still great music and the fans appreciate my craft. I love what I do, so it’s never work and so the feeling is always cosmic," he says.

He adds, "It's been 20 years since we released those big records like 'Right Thurr,' and the crowds still go crazy over those timeless hits. I hope these tracks on Chinglish resonate with the fans just like all of my hit records."

The rapper is also releasing the album to commemorate Juneteenth on Monday.

"We’re releasing Chilglish the Friday before Juneteenth because it signifies that we are all equal like the equator," the "Holidae In" performer says. "Although those acts should’ve never occurred, it’s important to commemorate what’s happened and where we’re going."

In August of last year, he premiered the lead single off the album titled "Can't Blame Me" with PEOPLE. At the time, he said he hoped the song showed listeners a different side of himself.

"The fans all know my party records and how I can make music for them to have a good time, but I also want them to know about the trials and tribulations I've been through," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "This single is giving listeners insight to the sabotaging people did to me in this industry."

He also said that as he entered his Chinglish era, his intention was to capture honesty in music. "They get to see how I overcame the false rumors and false narratives people exploited about me," he added. "I'm telling the real truth of what happened in my career through this track."

Chinglish is out Friday.

