China is Offering Couples a Cash Incentive to Get Married Before They Turn 25

The county of Changshan hopes to encourage “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” by offering 1,000 yuan ($137) in an effort to boost wedding numbers

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 07:01PM EDT
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during sunrise in Shanghai on September 7, 2022.
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during sunrise in Shanghai on September 7, 2022. . Photo:

Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty

Local Chinese officials are offering money to newlywed couples who tie the knot within a certain timeframe, according to multiple reports.

The county of Changshan in the Zhejiang province announced on its WeChat official account last week that it would give 1,000 yuan ($137) to couples who wed when the bride is 25 or younger.

The notice said the reward — only for first-time marriages — aims to encourage “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing,” per WeChat. There are “Policy Targets,” which include “At least one of the men and women is registered in Changshan County" and both parties “are the object of the first marriage," according to the notice.

To address the demographic crisis in China, where the population dropped last year for the first time in 60 years, officials from different levels of government have been trying out various ways to encourage more births, according to NBC News.

Fighting to slow the rapid population growth China has been facing since the late 1970s, the government enforced a “one-child policy” that restricted the number of births per couple, according to the outlet. This policy was abolished seven years ago. Since 2021, couples have been permitted to have up to three children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Despite the government’s efforts, China’s fertility rate reached a record low of 1.09 last year, per NBC News. According to the China Population and Development Research Center, the country has the lowest number of children per woman among every country with more than 100 million people, according to the outlet.

In June, Chinese news outlet Yicai reported only 6.8 million couples married in China last year — the lowest number of marriages since 1986, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

“Young people now pursue a life that revolves around their own personal development and pleasure, instead of a life that revolves around a child,” Yuan Xin, vice-president of the China Population Association said, according to Firstpost, adding, “If starting a family stands in the way of their own development and happiness, they will opt out of giving birth, or even marriage.”

Related Articles
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Was a Bridesmaid 13 Times Before Her Own Wedding: 'Building My Empires'
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough’s Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne’s Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic!
bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt Launches Line of Travel Accessories Ahead of Wedding to Joe Amabile: ‘Felt Like the Perfect Fit’
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!
Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Why Kelly Ripa Didn’t Have a Bachelorette Party Before Mark Consuelos Wedding
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California.
Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'
Hannah Brown engagement
'The Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Engaged to Adam Woolard — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)
Hailey Bieberâs Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look
Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look (Exclusive)
Ty Herndon
Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Scenic Tennessee Farm Wedding: All the Details! (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding
Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives'' Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss at a Colorado Courthouse
Former 'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss at a Colorado Courthouse: Report