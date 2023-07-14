Kindergarten Teacher in China Who Poisoned 25 of Her Students, Killing 1, Is Executed

A kindergarten teacher in China accused of poisoning dozens of students and killing one has been executed, the country announced Friday.



The Associated Press reports that a notice was posted outside a courthouse in the city of Jiaozuo that said teacher Wang Yun had been executed on Thursday. Wang was 40 years old.



The AP reports that most executions in China are carried out by shooting a person in the back of the head, although the country sometimes uses a lethal injection.



The killings are carried out at a specific execution ground, according to the AP.

Reuters reports the number of Chinese executions carried out each year is believed to be in the thousands.



Wang, a former teacher at Mengmeng Pre-school Education, had reportedly been accused of poisoning 25 students in March 2019 by putting a dose of toxic sodium nitrite in the student’s food.

Nitrite is a toxic carcinogen that, in high concentrations, can render the blood unable to carry oxygen through the body.

The BBC previously reported that Wang was first arrested for the mass poisoning in 2019 and described by the local Jiaozuo court that ultimately sentenced her to death as a “despicable and vicious” person.

All but one student recovered from the poisoning, which reportedly came after Wang got into an argument with another school official over “student management,” according to the AP. The BBC reported the children began vomiting and fainting soon after eating the porridge in which Wang allegedly hid the toxic additive.

The student who did not survive the poisoning had died 10 months later from multiple organ failure, according to the AP.



Wang was also accused of poisoning her husband in the same way after buying the ingredients for the concoction online. Her husband suffered mild injuries from his wife’s poisoning, though he did survive.

The former teacher was initially sentenced to death in September 2020, Reuters reported. Wang had attempted to appeal her sentencing but lost.