Former Lab Chimpanzee in Awe After Seeing Open Sky for the First Time After Years in Captivity

A chimpanzee named Vanilla looked in awe, seeing a vast, open blue sky for the first time after living in captivity.

The animal protection organization Save The Chimps posted a heartwarming video of the milestone event for the 29-year-old chimpanzee on Facebook Tuesday. The clip shows Vanilla discovering her new outdoor island home at Save the Chimps' Florida sanctuary.

The video begins with the female chimp, who spent her early years in a biomedical research laboratory in New York, hesitantly looking outside from the doorway. In the next scene, Vanilla jumps up and down and hugs another chimpanzee, identified as alpha male chimpanzee Dwight by Save the Chimps, before looking up at the sky with wide eyes.

"Dwight, the alpha male who's in charge of the chimps, coaxed her out with open arms," Dan Mathews with Save The Chimps told the New York Post.

Vanilla the chimpanzee gazing upon the open sky at Save the Chimps' sanctuary. Save the Chimps/Amazing Animals+/TMX

"In the video, you see her going into his arms for a hug. It is the first time she was outdoors with more than 10 feet of fence around her on all sides from top to bottom," he said, adding that Vanilla was "clearly elated to have suddenly found freedom."

In the video, Vanilla, guided by Dwight and another chimpanzee, explores the wide open spaces she can enjoy at her new sanctuary home. She also interacts with a group of other chimpanzees at the sanctuary.

Vanilla and her sister Shake recently joined a chimp family at the sanctuary after spending years in captivity at the lab and then at the now-shuttered Wildlife Waystation, per Save the Chimps.

Vanilla chimpanzee hugging another primate at Save the Chimps' Florida sanctuary. Save the Chimps/Amazing Animals+/TMX

This new freedom is a long cry from where Vanilla started. The adult chimp was born into captivity at a lab specializing in HIV and hepatitis research and was torn away from her mother shortly after birth.

"It was a horrible lab and protested by animal rights activists for decades. Jane Goodall targeted the place as a hellhole," Mathews told the New York Post. "The chimps there watched TV and never saw the light of day."

"Vanilla was one of the last who could have been tested," he continued. "Researchers drew blood and did biopsies."

Mathews told the outlet that the animals in the lab resided in mesh cages that were cleaned by being hosed down so the animals didn't leave their cages. The lab has since shut down.

After the closure, Vanilla and her sister Shake were relocated to the Wildlife Waystation, a nonprofit refuge north of Los Angeles.

However, Matthews noted to the Post that the conditions were less than ideal as Vanilla lived with five other chimps "in an outdoor enclosure that was about the size of a garage" due to overcrowding at the facility. After Wildlife Waystation closed, the chimp siblings were relocated again.

An outdoor area available to chimpanzees at Save the Chimps' Florida sanctuary. Save the Chimps/Amazing Animals+/TMX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July 2022, Vanilla and Shake and five other chimps were sent to Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mathews said after Vanilla went through a quarantine period, the sanctuary introduced her to different groups of chimpanzees until they found the right fit. Vanilla has joined the Air Force group — a troop of chimps that are the offspring of primates used by NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

Vanilla has taken well to her new home. She spends her days foraging for food, swinging on ropes, and taking painting classes, according to Mathews.

"Vanilla has a long future; she can live here for another 30 or 40 years," he said. "She seems glad to have her own world, to finally have the closest thing to a natural habitat. She is embracing it."