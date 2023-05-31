TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'

The singer acted coy when answering questions on her romance with Lawrence, whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in January

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 31, 2023 09:26 AM
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence. Photo:

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is kissing and telling!

The TLC singer, 52, called her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence the “best kisser ever” as she shared details on her romance with bandmate Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins.

Appearing on ET’s “Spilling the E-Tea,” Chilli blushed as she spoke of Lawrence’s excellent smooching skills, after getting a grilling from T-Boz, 53.

Acting coy, Chilli described the Boy Meets World actor, 43, as “perfect," adding that the ‘90s heartthrob is the “best kisser ever.”

Speaking further about their romance, Chilli revealed that she and Lawrence met at an event, and she “always thought he was cute”, having seen the former sitcom star in “a few movies.”

"And then when I saw him in person, I was like, 'Oh, okay.' And you know how I am," she recalled of their first meeting.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

“Once we started talking on the phone and getting to know each other, [we] obviously [have] so much in common. And it was just a lot of things that we would talk about," she said.

The What Chilli Wants star added, “And he is a phenomenal man. I just saw it right away, and I was just like, 'Wow.' "

Lawrence and Chilli were confirmed to be dating to PEOPLE in January, after appearing to go Instagram official in a fun video the previous month.

The pair have been showing their love for each other ever since on social media, and Chilli continued to praise her beau as she listed off Lawrence’s other great skills on ET.

“Matthew knows how to cook, he has a green thumb. He’s an animal whisperer … he’s just that guy,” Chilli said. "And I mean, if acts of service was a person, it's Matthew."

Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Enchanted Branding & PR

Chilli previously teamed up with relationship coach and author Tionna T. Smalls and VH1 to document her journey in finding that special someone on What Chilli Wants.

The singer opened up about her journey in finding a worthy partner in Lawrence on Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

"On my show, I always hoped that women would see the importance of having high standards,” Chilli said of the show, which ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2011.

“And I got a lot of flack for that, but I don't care," she added. "For me, I just waited it out. ‘I'm like, 'Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn't, I'm still okay.' I wanted it to be right."

