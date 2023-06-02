Entertainment Music Chilli Says She and Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Don't Talk About Race: 'We Have So Much in Common' (Exclusive) They may have different backgrounds, but the TLC star tells PEOPLE she and her boyfriend are two peas in a pod By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Matthew Lawrence and Chilli. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are in an interracial relationship, but that fact is a non-factor for the couple. "If people of different races hadn't gotten together, I wouldn't be here — that's how I see it," Chilli, 52, who is Black with Bangladeshi roots on her father's side, tells PEOPLE. While Lawrence, 43, is white, "we are American," she says. Asked if they've ever discussed race she says, "No... we have so much in common." For starters, they're both very family-oriented. "I love how close he is to his family. He was very close to his grandmother," says Chilli, whose own grandma helped raise her. "It's something about when a grandparent had a hand in raising you. You are different. They instill things in you that Mom and Dad can't." Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Haven't Had an Argument Since They Began Dating Last Year (Exclusive) Chilli and Matthew Lawrence. backgrid Their moms became fast friends as well. "They talk on the phone now," says Chilli of her mother Ava and his mother Donna. "Matthew and I are both like, 'Boy when they get together, we're going to have to have security 'cause they're going to be out of control.' They’re foxy hot girls." Another area of common ground for the couple is faith. Once, early on, "It was the Sabbath and I said 'I'm gonna pray — do you want me to pray for you?' And I was so nervous because if he came back with he's not religious or this or that, I was gonna cut him off," she recalls. Instead, she says, "He gave me a little list of things to pray for. I was like, 'Thank you Lord!'" Chilli Had 'Chemistry' with Usher and Reveals How They Were Finally Able to 'Get Over' One Another (Exclusive) Chilli. Dayo x Chilli And this isn't the first time she's dated outside of her race. "I had a white boyfriend in high school," says Chilli, "an Indian one, too. No big deal." What is a big deal is how well things are going with Lawrence. "When you're seasoned, like we both are, it doesn’t take that long to figure out a person. We want to protect [our love], nurture it and grow it." For more on Chilli’s TLC journey and happy life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday. TLC Forever airs June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.