Dozens of Children Sent to the Hospital After Summer Camp Bus Crash in Idaho: Police

Thirty children were sent to the hospital this week after a summer camp bus crashed on a highway in Idaho, authorities said.

Eleven of the kids were injured after the crash in Banks, Idaho, on Friday afternoon, with seven of them said to be in critical condition, while the other four were deemed non-critical, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho State Police.

"All children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution," authorities said.

All of the kids involved were between 13 and 18 years old, according to Idaho State Police.

Authorities said the bus was one of four heading back to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA when the incident took place. No other buses were involved, they added.

Pixabay

After the incident, SH55 — a highway that runs from Marsing to New Meadows in the state — was closed due to the collision.

CNN affiliate KIVI-TV said all lanes have since reopened following the crash.

Police said that Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, the Boise County Sheriff's Office and the Ada County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the accident.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said they do not know what caused the crash. They also did not note whether the bus driver is a YMCA employee or what their current medical status is.

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.