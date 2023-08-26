12 Former Child Stars Turning 30 in 2023

From Keke Palmer to Ariana Grande, see which former child stars are celebrating the big 3-0 this year

Published on August 26, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Stars Turning 30, Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer then and now. Photo:

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Time sure does fly! For these former child stars, 2023 marks a milestone birthday, as they will all be celebrating the big 3-0. Though these birthdays might make some fans feel old, as Taylor Momsen put it (yes, Cindy Lou Who is 30!), for some, this year was "the best birthday ever!"

From Keke Palmer to Ariana Grande, see which stars are turning 30 this year.

01 of 12

Victoria Justice

Stars Turning 30, Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice.

Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Charley Gallay/Getty

Victoria Justice rung in the new year with a milestone birthday as the former Nickelodeon darling — who starred in shows like Zoey 101 and the aptly named Victorious — turned 30 on February 19.

02 of 12

Sofia Carson

Stars Turning 30, Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson.

Tony Rivetti/Disney Channel via Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty 

Sofia Carson, who starred in Disney's Descendants franchise, turned 30 on April 10.

03 of 12

Naomi Scott

Stars Turning 30, Naomi Scott
Naomi Scott.

Rick Rowell/Disney Channel via Getty; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Naomi Scott, who got her start on the British Disney Channel series Life Bites before landing Lemonade Mouth on American Disney Channel, turned 30 on May 6.

04 of 12

Debby Ryan

Stars Turning 30, Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The former Disney star, who more recently starred in Netflix's Insatiable, turned 30 on May 13.

05 of 12

Miranda Cosgrove

Stars Turning 30, Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove.

SGranitz/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Miranda Cosgrove officially entered her thirties on May 14 and marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram which also gave a shoutout to her "insane, hilarious, amazing Mom," as the milestone birthday also fell on Mother's Day.

06 of 12

Ariana Grande

Stars Turning 30, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ariana Grande turned 30 on June 26 amid filming the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked, in which the Grammy winner steps into the role of Glinda.

07 of 12

Taylor Momsen

Stars Turning 30, Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Lester Cohen/Getty

To ring in her 30th birthday on July 26, Taylor Momsen shared a montage to Instagram calling this year "the best birthday ever!"

08 of 12

Elizabeth Gillies

Stars Turning 30, Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Amy Sussman/WireImage

Elizabeth Gillies, who performed alongside longtime pal Ariana Grande on Broadway when the two were teens, turned 30 on July 26.

09 of 12

Alyson Stoner

Stars Turning 30, Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Alyson Stoner, who has been vocal about the negative impact of child stardom after their career "initially spiked at 11 years old," turned 30 on August 11.

10 of 12

Maia Mitchell

Stars Turning 30, Maia Mitchell
Maia Mitchell.

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Australia native turned 30 on August 18 — an occasion she commemorated with a series of selfies shared on Instagram along with the caption "I turned 30 a couple of days ago. It feels awesome!"

11 of 12

Keke Palmer

Stars Turning 30, Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer.

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

The multi-hyphenate turns the big 3-0 on August 26 after an exciting year that included welcoming her first child, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, and dropping a song with Usher.

12 of 12

AnnaSophia Robb

Stars Turning 30, Anna Sophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb.

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty

AnnaSophia Robb, who kicked off her career with roles in films like Because of Winn-Dixie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Bridge to Terabithia, will turn 30 on December 8.

