Minutes before a Florida judge handed down a death sentence, Joseph Zieler, a convicted child murderer, called his defense lawyer toward him: “Kevin,” he said, waving him over.

His lawyer, Kevin Shirley, bent toward his client. Zieler, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with chains across his waist and arms, leaned over his lawyer, as if he were about to whisper in his ear. Instead, Zieler swung the right side of his body forward, elbowing his lawyer in the face, according to video footage of the attack captured by WINK-TV.

Two bailiffs wrestled Zieler to the floor.

“As he was going down, he said he was sorry he missed,” Shirley recalled to the TV channel shortly after the elbow attack. Shirley added: “Obviously he’s been planning on that.”

The courtroom attack Monday was the dramatic punctuation mark on a 33-year-old double homicide case in Southwest Florida.

Zieler was recently found guilty of two counts of first degree murder, after an unrelated arrest for assault in 2016 yielded new DNA evidence that reopened the decades-old cold case murders of an 11-year-old and her babysitter in 1990. Last month, 10 of the 12 jurors who had found him guilty voted in favor of the death penalty.

The girl’s mother found her daughter, Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32, suffocated in an apartment in Cape Coral, roughly 100 miles south of Tampa, CBS News reported. Zieler sexually assaulted them both, according to investigators cited by CBS News.

On the stand, Zieler claimed that his DNA was found at the crime scene because he had had sex with Robin’s mother months before the murder. At another point in the trial, he yelled at the jury and made lewd gestures, according to WINK-TV.

Lee Hollander, Zieler’s other defense attorney, said that Zieler’s behavior while testifying “did not help” his chances throughout the trial process. "If you're in a hole, stop digging. That's what I wanted to say right then and there,” he told CBS News, adding: "It was like, sitting down watching a train wreck."

After the elbow attack, a judge ordered for the already-shackled Zieler to be placed in additional chains across his hands and feet — and he was put in the corner of the courtroom to prevent him from hitting, kicking, or spitting at anyone else, WINK reporter Claire Galt reported from the courtroom.

Then, following customary court proceedings, the judge asked Zieler why he should not be sentenced to death.

From his spot in the corner, Zieler told the judge Monday that he was innocent of the murder charges.

The judge sentenced Zieler to death later that day.



