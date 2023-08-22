Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'

An official said the school bus had 53 people on board, and that only the driver had access to a seatbelt

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 05:05PM EDT

One student was killed and over two dozen others were injured after an elementary school bus crashed in Ohio on the first day of school, officials said.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. local time on State Route 41 near Lawrenceville Road in German Township, the Ohio State Police said in a news release

The preliminary investigation revealed that the bus from the Northwestern Local School District was traveling westbound on the roadway "when it was struck by a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling eastbound on state Route 41 and went left of center," per the release.

"The school bus subsequently went off the right side of the roadway and overturned as a result of the crash," police added. 

The bus was carrying 53 people, including the driver, Sgt. Tyler Ross, with the OSHP Public Affairs Unit, told reporters, per NBC affiliate WCMH-TV.

One child, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ross shared that only the bus driver has access to a seat belt and was wearing one at the time of the crash.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"22 juvenile passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," according to police. "One juvenile passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries."

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, suffered minor injuries but was not transported, police added. The Honda driver, a 35-year-old man, and his passenger, 37, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwestern Local Schools has notified parents in a series of updates about the crash on Facebook, saying that they were "saddened to report" the accident. They have also provided information about parent reunification.

"If your child was involved in the bus accident this morning, you will be notified very soon," the district said. 

At the briefing, Ross called the crash "tragic" and added that authorities are asking "for space and patience and time as our community members, emergency personnel on scene, [the] families affected, the school district and all its members to give them time to start the healing process."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Related Articles
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car into Brick Wall to Kill Boyfriend Sentenced to 15 Years
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
Race to Rescue 6 Children and 2 Adults Trapped in Chairlift Dangling 900 Feet over Ravine
20 Injured After Driver Who Was Attempting to Park Crashes Into Restaurant
20 Injured When Driver Crashes Into Fla. Restaurant While Trying to Park: ‘Thought a Bomb Went Off'
Fayette County Sheriff Georgia baby resuce 08 21 23
Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'
The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 202
Hot Air Balloon Pilot’s Use of 'Impairing' Drugs, Including Cocaine, Contributed to Crash That Killed 5: NTSB
Swift River with rocks and fall foliage
'Loving' Man Dies Trying to Save His Family Members from New Hampshire River: 'So Selfless'
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
2, Including Pregnant Woman, Killed in Deadly Van Crash Heading to Niagara Falls: 'Horrific Tragedy'
Calif. Woman and Dog Die After Walking on Downed Power Lines During Early Morning Walk
Calif. Woman and Dog Die After Stepping on Downed Power Lines During Early Morning Walk
A light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
10 Dead After Private Jet Crashes Onto Malaysia Highway: 'No One Survived'
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian missing in Alaska
Alaska Police Searching for Tennessee Couple Missing on 50th Birthday Vacation
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City