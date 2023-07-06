Child Among 29 Dead in Mexico Bus Crash, Official Says Cause Appears to Be 'Lack of Skill and Tiredness'

At least 29 people were killed and over a dozen more were injured when a passenger bus crashed into a gulch in southern Mexico on Wednesday.

The bus was traveling from Mexico City through the southern state of Oaxaca when it crashed, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and Sky News.

Jesus Romero, the state's interior minister, initially said 27 people died in the crash, including a 1-1/2-year-old child, according to the AP. The death toll was later updated to 29 after two additional victims died at a hospital.

Nineteen people were also hurt in the collision, according to Reuters and Sky News. Officials said 14 people were hospitalized in the town of Tlaxiaco, while five more were airlifted to the state capital of Oaxaca City.

A view of a passenger bus after an accident in the municipality of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca state on July 5, 2023. JosÃ© de JesÃºs Cortez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Romero said the crash is believed to have happened when the driver lost control, telling a local television station that "it appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident," according to the AP.

The bus was transporting people to small villages in the Mixteca region to work manual labor when it fell into the 75-foot-deep gulch, the news agency reported. Photos from police show the vehicle flipped on its side.



The crash is the latest bus tragedy in Mexico this year, following one in April that killed 18 people and injured dozens more.

