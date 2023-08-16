Underweight Dog Left at Texas Rescue with Note Saying She 'Deserves a Better Life' Is on the Mend

A Chihuahua left at a Texas shelter with a heartbreaking note is now getting much-needed care.

The 2-year-old dog named Fruit Punch arrived at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) — an animal shelter dedicated to saving rescue pets from euthanasia — in "shocking condition," covered in pressure sores, urine, and feces, APA! shared on Facebook on August 9. The shelter also described the canine as "horribly thin, even for her tiny frame."

Fruit Punch did not arrive at APA! alone, she was sent to the shelter with a note that read, "She is very sweet and deserves a better life."

APA! added on social media that its clinic team is looking after the little dog, who has some trouble standing without trembling.

"She can't stand without trembling, and her spine curves. We think she was stuck in a very small crate for a long time with no food and no room to move around," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

After an initial checkup, Fruit Punch started on her road to recovery. The Chihuahua's vets are currently focused on healing the wounds Fruit Punch arrived with and reintroducing the pet to solid food.

"Her tiny body is working so hard to keep her going, and she can finally start to build up her strength again now that she's safe and getting looked after," the shelter wrote in its post.

Fruit Punch and her team are already seeing results. On Wednesday, one of the dog's veterinarians at APA!, Dr. Rachel Gordon, provided PEOPLE with an update on Fruit Punch's progress.

"The strength and resilience of this sweet little dog is remarkable! Her tail is always wagging, she is walking around with a normal curvature to her spine, and she is showing how loving and forgiving she is by offering some cuddles and kisses," Dr. Gordon said in her statement to PEOPLE.

"Her sores are continuing to heal, but she is still very underweight and has a ways to go with gaining all of that back," the vet added. "She is currently on a strict nutritional plan and would really benefit by recovering in a foster home with the support from our medical clinic."



Austin Pets Alive! also shared with PEOPLE that pets.findhelp.com is a helpful resource for those who need assistance caring for their pets.

Animal lovers looking to support Fruit Punch and other pets like her can donate to APA! and learn more about fostering at the shelter's website.

