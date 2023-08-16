Underweight Dog Left at Texas Rescue with Note Saying She 'Deserves a Better Life' Is on the Mend

"She’s in a position to fight the battle thanks to the quick action of our clinic and staff," said a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive!

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:13PM EDT
Additonal Fruit Punch dog photos
Photo:

Austin Pets Alive! 

A Chihuahua left at a Texas shelter with a heartbreaking note is now getting much-needed care.

The 2-year-old dog named Fruit Punch arrived at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) — an animal shelter dedicated to saving rescue pets from euthanasia — in "shocking condition," covered in pressure sores, urine, and feces, APA! shared on Facebook on August 9. The shelter also described the canine as "horribly thin, even for her tiny frame."

Fruit Punch did not arrive at APA! alone, she was sent to the shelter with a note that read, "She is very sweet and deserves a better life."

APA! added on social media that its clinic team is looking after the little dog, who has some trouble standing without trembling.

"She can't stand without trembling, and her spine curves. We think she was stuck in a very small crate for a long time with no food and no room to move around," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Chihuahua Left at Shelter, Fruit Punch

Austin Pets Alive!

After an initial checkup, Fruit Punch started on her road to recovery. The Chihuahua's vets are currently focused on healing the wounds Fruit Punch arrived with and reintroducing the pet to solid food.

"Her tiny body is working so hard to keep her going, and she can finally start to build up her strength again now that she's safe and getting looked after," the shelter wrote in its post.

Additonal Fruit Punch dog photos

Austin Pets Alive! 

Fruit Punch and her team are already seeing results. On Wednesday, one of the dog's veterinarians at APA!, Dr. Rachel Gordon, provided PEOPLE with an update on Fruit Punch's progress.

"The strength and resilience of this sweet little dog is remarkable! Her tail is always wagging, she is walking around with a normal curvature to her spine, and she is showing how loving and forgiving she is by offering some cuddles and kisses," Dr. Gordon said in her statement to PEOPLE.

"Her sores are continuing to heal, but she is still very underweight and has a ways to go with gaining all of that back," the vet added. "She is currently on a strict nutritional plan and would really benefit by recovering in a foster home with the support from our medical clinic."  

Additonal Fruit Punch dog photos

Austin Pets Alive! 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Austin Pets Alive! also shared with PEOPLE that pets.findhelp.com is a helpful resource for those who need assistance caring for their pets.

Animal lovers looking to support Fruit Punch and other pets like her can donate to APA! and learn more about fostering at the shelter's website.

Related Articles
Pet comedy awards
Cats & Dogs Gone Wild! See the Hilarious Winners of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Kitten in storm drain
Firefighters Enjoy Heartwarming Reunion with Tiny Kitten They Rescued from Storm Drain
Maui Humane Society Rocky Dog Rescue Hawaii Fire 081323
Dog Burned in Maui Wildfires Is Reunited with Owners After Running Away from Flames
Dog Who Survived Gunshot Finds Home
Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky
Harrison Fordattends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England; Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, snake named for Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford Inspires Name for Newly Discovered Snake Species
District Dogs Rhode Island Avenue Washington DC Dogs died after flooding
Multiple Pets Dead After Flash Flooding Hits Washington, D.C. Dog Daycare
Joey King attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France
Joey King Says It's 'Incredible' to Watch Her Rescue Dog Grow: She Used to Be 'Terrified of Everything' (Exclusive)
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose With Adorable Pups
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose with Their Adorable Pups
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies'
Veterinarian Reveals on TikTok That There's a Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies' — Watch!
sun bear
Footage from Thai Zoo Shows Sun Bears Standing Up Like Chinese Zoo Bears Accused of Being Human
golden getaway
Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!