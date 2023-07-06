Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'

The Oklahoma Humane Society is currently caring for the dog and is unsure who left the animal behind

By
Updated on July 6, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Photo:

Oklahoma Humane Society/Facebook

A dog is resting up inside after being abandoned at the doors of an animal adoption center.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) found a Chihuahua inside of a pet carrier tied to the front door handles of the adoption center, according to KFOR.

"He's doing good," OK Humane's Roshelle Anderson told the outlet about the canine's current condition, adding that it wasn't clear how long the dog was left alone outside in the summer heat. No owner was present when the dog was found, and no contact information was left with the pet.

On July 1, OK Humane shared a photo on Facebook showing how the Chihuahua was found. In the picture, the pup can be seen inside a pet carrier, which is dangling from the adoption center's doors. The photo also shows signs surrounding the door noting the shelter's hours and holiday closure.

The weather in Oklahoma City over the holiday weekend ranged from a low of 70 degrees to a high of 93.

Anderson told KFOR that the spread of canine flu has prompted several local animal welfare facilities to close. As a result, more pets are showing up at OK Humane, but staffers are unable to take them in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Unfortunately, we aren't a shelter, so we can't take them in, we rely heavily on the community and fosters. So we really need more fosters to step up if they can. If you're able to take in an animal, it would really help," Anderson said.

OK Humane provided more information about the situation in their Facebook post about the adoption center's "little surprise."

"As you may know, OKC Animal Welfare is currently closed due to an outbreak of Canine Influenza. We know this is frustrating, especially to well-intentioned people wanting to drop off stray animals," OK Humane wrote.

"OK Humane is currently doing everything we possibly can to step in and fill the gaps during this time, BUT we are a foster-based organization. We don't have sheltering facilities for animals to be housed. Even the dogs at our Adoption Center are dropped off and picked up by their fosters until they are adopted," the organization added.

The Humane Society ended the post by encouraging locals to foster pets and "help us save more lives" and shared an infographic on what people should do if they run into stray animals.

Related Articles
Glen Powell adopts a puppy
Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'
Christina Hall Takes Her Dogs to a Pet Communicator
Christina Hall Brings French Bulldog Cash to Animal Empath After Pet 'Won't Stop' Barking
Tamra Judge Gets a New Dog
Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Pink Grasshopper perched on a grass stem closeup
Stunning, Pink Grasshopper Spotted in a Welsh Garden: 'Vivid Color'
Jake Tapper Announces His 12-Year-Old Dog Winston is Dead: âBest Boy Ever'
Jake Tapper's 'Sweet' Australian Terrier Winston Dead at 12: ‘He Was a Very Good Boy'
Alligator found inside house, gained access through pet door
Alligator Enters Louisiana Home Through Doggy Door at Night and Dog Warns the Owners: 'Quite an Experience'
haroun
Photographer Breaks ‘Stoic’ Cat Stereotypes by Snapping Pics of Them ‘Crazy’ on Catnip
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Woman Accused of Killing Mom-to-Be Because She Wanted Baby Is Now Charged in Fetus' Death
St Liborious St louis fire
Historic Missouri Church-Turned-Skate Park Burns Down in St. Louis: 'This Is Not the End'
Ree Drummond Announces New Addition to Her Fur Family Shelby
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Introduces a New Addition to Her Fur Family
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
Dog Siblings Reunite after finding each other on Instagram
Dog Siblings Living in Different States Reunite After Finding Each Other on Instagram (Exclusive)
Dog Graduation, Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools
Therapy Dog Attends Graduation at N.J. School After Becoming Students' 'Collective Best Friend' (Exclusive)
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal