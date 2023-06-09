Chicken Pox Cases Rise 200% Among Montana’s School-Aged Children

Last year, an infant and a young adult had to be hospitalized from the illness

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on June 9, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Young girl with chickenpox virus.
Chicken pox are cases on the rise in Montana. Photo:

Getty

Cases of chicken pox are on the rise in Montana, with the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reporting a 200% increase in cases among school-aged children for 2023.

And according to the DPHHS, at least half of those cases were transmitted from an adult family member who had shingles — a reactivation of the varicella virus, which causes chicken pox.

The DPHHS notes that while prior infection can protect someone from contracting the illness, “the best way to protect yourself and your child from chickenpox is vaccination,” says Jessica Lopeman, a registered nurse and epidemiologist with DPHHS. 

Little girl receiving chickenpox vaccination in clinic, closeup. Varicella virus prevention
The chicken pox vaccine has been administered since 1995.

Getty

The CDC notes that the chicken pox vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing the infection. The vaccine, which first became available in 1995, is a two-dose shot; The first dose is given from 12 months through 15 months old, with the second shot being administered between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.

The vaccine has prevented 91 million cases of chicken pox, as well as 238,000 hospitalizations, and 2,000 deaths, according to CDC estimates.

The illness caused by the virus usually lasts 4-7 days, and comes with the infamous itchy blisters, which range in severity; Some patients suffer up to 500 blisters on their body. The blisters can be accompanied by a fever, loss of appetite, and tiredness.

While generally healthy people don’t experience any complications from chicken pox, the CDC points out that it can have severe adverse effects in vulnerable members of the population, including infants, and anyone pregnant or with a weakened immune system (such as transplant recipients or people receiving chemotherapy).

A close up photo of a thermometer. A sick child in bed is blurry in the background.
Chicken pox often causes a high fever.

Sasha_Suzi/Getty

Complications can include bacterial infections of the skin, pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and even sepsis. Last year in Montana, two people — an infant and a young adult — required hospitalization from chicken pox.

Considering that Montana’s surge in chicken pox diagnoses is largely related to exposure to shingles, the state is reminding everyone to get vaccinated — and take care to avoid transmitting shingles. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“With the recent rise in cases related to shingles exposures, DPHHS is reminding parents and grandparents that shingles can cause chickenpox in unvaccinated persons who have not previously had the virus,” Lopeman said. “It’s important that children are up-to-date on vaccines, including the chickenpox vaccine, and if someone does develop shingles, keep the shingles rash covered to prevent exposure and transmission of the varicella virus.”

Related Articles
Two More Die in Bacteria Outbreak at Seattle Hospital
9 Patients Have Now Died from Bacteria Outbreak at Seattle Hospital
THE MASKED SINGER: Panelist Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy Says She’s 'Not an Ozempic Person' Because It’s Not a 'Permanent Solution' for Weight Loss
Maya Kowalski PEOPLE shoot
An Allegation of Munchausen by Proxy, a Mom's Suicide, a Daughter's Pain: 'Take Care of Maya' Exclusive Clip
Qualin Campbell
Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
The Night Before Utah Man Killed Wife & 5 Children, Then Himself, He Recorded Unsettling Conversation
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Las Vegas" Episode 511 -- Pictured: Michael Grimm
'America’s Got Talent' Winner Michael Grimm Is 'Sedated' and on a Ventilator Due to Mystery Illness
prenuvo
We Tried It: The Full-Body Scan Celebrities Love
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a smokey sky behind the Empire State Building and One Vanderbilt in New York City on June 8, 2023, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey
Air Pollution During Wildfire Season: Should You Wear a Mask? Here's What to Know
Golnesa âGGâ Gharachedaghi Cutting Back on Ozempic
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Says She's 'Cutting Back' on Ozempic After Losing 'More Weight Than I Was Anticipating'
Mike Ness attends The Drop: Jade Jackson with producer Mike Ness at The GRAMMY Museum on July 16, 2019
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Reveals He Has Tonsil Cancer
Kathy Griffin posts a tiktok video on her surgery and health procedures
Kathy Griffin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Vocal Surgery to Help Regain Her Voice After Cancer
Anna Marie Tendler
Anna Marie Tendler Says She Was Hospitalized for ‘Severe Suicidal Ideation’ amid John Mulaney Divorce
Russell Okung #76 of the Seattle Seahawks
NFL Player Lost 100 Lbs. in 40-Day Water Only Fast — Research Shows Health Dangers Behind the Method
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
Leanne Stuckey headshot
Why This Author Wrote a Kids’ Book to Help People Understand, Embrace Skin Differences
tammy slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Gets Candid About Weight Loss Progress: 'Thankful to Be Alive' (Exclusive)