Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Plays First Game Post-Cancer Treatments: 'I Felt Strong'

The All-Star pitcher was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January and announced he was in remission last month

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 11:59 AM
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks. Photo:

Michael Reaves/Getty

Just one month after sharing that he's “cancer free,” Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks returned to the field on Monday.

Hendriks, 34, said “it was definitely emotional” for him to return to the mound, where he pitched one inning in a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago.

The three-time All Star received several standing ovations throughout the game, according to ESPN, including when manager Pedro Grifol called him into the game. Angels batter Matt Thaiss waited to step into the batter’s box while both teams also joined the crowd in applauding Hendriks’ return.

“It was humbling going out there and seeing the amount of people wearing my shirts, the amount of people having signs or flags or anything like that — the amount of people that were chanting when I came into the game,” Hendriks said after the game.

The Australian-born pitcher was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January and underwent both immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

“You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next,” he wrote in a social media update in April. Soon after, Hendriks announced he was in remission. 

RELATED: White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks and Kristi Hendriks.

Michael Reaves/Getty

The pitcher then made six minor league appearances in recent weeks to get ready for his return to the big leagues. Hendriks threw 27 pitches and gave up two runs, but still got another ovation from the crowd after the inning.

“It was great being back out there,” Hendriks said, according to The Associated Press. “Getting back, putting cleats on, running out, doing all that. I felt good, I felt strong, I felt comfortable out there. Unfortunately for me, I just wasn’t able to get the two-strike pitch where I wanted to.”

RELATED: White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks.

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

Throughout the day, Hendriks received messages of support from other players around the league, including Chicago Cubs stars Jameson Taillon and Trey Mancini, two cancer survivors who texted him to say welcome back before his return. Angels manager Phil Nevin also said he found Hendriks before the game to “wish him luck.”

“What he’s done and how he’s done it has been remarkable,” Grifol, the White Sox manager, said after Monday’s game. “It’s an inspiration to everybody on this club, it’s an inspiration to everybody who follows the game and knows of Liam.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hendriks’ wife Kristi also told reporters that the hope of playing baseball again was a major inspiration throughout his recovery.

“When you are having all this poison pumped into your body, the last thing you feel is normal,” she said. “It was great for him too to have the camaraderie with his teammates. He got to, you guys know Liam, he’s a goofy, random man. And he’s weird. He felt like he was part of his people again. I think that if he didn’t have baseball, his recovery would have been very different.”

Related Articles
Kyle Kirkwood crashing into the wall after a collision
Tire Flies Off Indy 500 Car, Soaring Over Crowd Before Landing on Vehicle in Parking Lot
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden Wins 2023 Indy 500 After 11 Previous Attempts: 'I Knew I Was Capable'
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'
SHOOTING STARS
'Shooting Stars' Director Says LeBron James and Friends 'Huddled Around a Little Computer' to Watch His Biopic
JuJu Watkins Prom
High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'
Bubba Wallace on Learning to Take 'Better Care' of Himself: 'I've Been Really Hard on Myself' (Exclusive)
Bubba Wallace Says His Mom — and 2 Crashes — Inspired Him to 'Take Better Care' of Himself (Exclusive)
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Stars Criticize Fans for Throwing Trash on Ice During Blowout Loss