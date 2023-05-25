Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper Says Fans 'Are Definitely Our Sixth Man' as WNBA Season Begins (Exclusive)

The 2x WNBA All-Star also shares her best advice for success exclusively with PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 25, 2023 04:55 PM
Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky
Photo:

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper says she expects the fans to bring the energy now that the WNBA season has started.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Copper, 28, says, "Oh yeah, the fans are definitely our sixth man, I think. Just talking in terms of the finals and how the city showed up for us, those games were sold out, couldn't even hear ourselves think in that gym," she recalls.

The Sky won their first WNBA championship in 2021 after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 3-1. Copper was named the Finals MVP that season for helping lead her team to the victory.

Copper says the fanbase's energy and dedication "played a major part in" the team "being successful" that season. "We just want them to continue to come out and be there for us."

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

Heading into a new season, Copper says her goal is to "continue to get better every single day" and to stay ready. "It's literally like you're just waiting on your moment, and you want to be ready when the opportunity comes, you're able to be successful, but you got to put the work in.

Whether she's gearing up for another title run or advising aspiring athletes to chase their own dreams, Copper is committed to letting hard work speak for itself. "It's super cliche, you put the work in, you get the results," she says.

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky

Christian Petersen/Getty

On Sunday, Copper and the Sky defeated Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury 75-69 on Phoenix's home court, in Griner's first home game since her release from Russian custody.

The two-time WNBA All-Star thinks her team's best attribute this season is their ability to defend. "We can defend, we're athletic, we're young, fresh. We want to compete and I think everybody pretty much has a chip on their shoulder, so it's a little extra motivation. So, we were just excited to compete."

