‘Chicago Med’ Star Jessy Schram Is Married: Inside the ‘Romantic’ Wedding at an Antique Shop! (Exclusive)

Jessy Schram is officially married!

The Chicago Med star, 37, said “I do” to fiancé Sterling Taylor inside a 60,000 ft. architectural salvage store in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois on June 18.

“We were looking for a venue that felt unique and out of the ordinary," Schram exclusively tells PEOPLE. "One day we stumbled into an antique shop, that’s also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought. It was quirky and different and still romantic.”

The night before the nuptials, the couple’s family and friends gathered for a Chicago pizza rehearsal dinner followed by a sunset cruise down the river to take in the city's architecture. “We wanted a sense of adventure and community,” says Schram, who first met her husband in 2017 through a mutual friend.

For her walk down the aisle, the actress chose a gown by Dana Harel. “It was that dress that your friend throws into the pile that was different from everything you originally thought you wanted,” she says. “I loved how classic it felt while giving that extra bit of excitement. It feels classic yet still day dreamy. When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself. I felt like a bride and there was only this dress.

The couple exchanged a mix of traditional and personal vows in front of their 113 guests, in a ceremony officiated by their friend, actor Oded Fehr. Many of Schram’s current and former co-stars were in attendance to celebrate with the actress— who has also appeared on Mad Men, Veronica Mars and the Hallmark Channel— and Taylor on their special day.

Planned by Blue Moon Events with florals by Thistle & Plume, inspiration for the“urban wildflower” decor included old school candle-lit romance and delicate peach, orange, and ivory floral touches. The bride and groom curated their own eclectic design scheme, making disco balls by hand, fashioning their own font and art for the invitations and signage, and adorned the space with a host of chandeliers and fairy lights.

Before the wedding, Schram told PEOPLE she couldn’t wait for the big day. “The ceremony, our vows and seeing each other and everyone there as we walk down the aisle. And of course, the most epic dance party!”

Food at the affair was by Michelin-starred Chef Giuseppe Tentori from Boka Catering who blended the couple’s midwestern, Texan, and Californian roots into a cross-country offering that included a gem lettuce salad with roasted sunflower seeds and avocado buttermilk dressing, braised short rib, Verlasso salmon, and broccoli hash with crispy maitake mushrooms and polenta croquettes.

The newlyweds then treated guests to sweets from Stan’s Donuts and a late night snack of miniature Chicago-style hot dogs and deep dish pizzas.

The bespoke bar featured sunflower themed cocktails with aperol, blood orange Italian soda, prosecco, and an edible flower garnish along with their personal favorite, Ranch Water, a sparkling combo of soda water, Casamigos, and lime juice. Guests were also treated to a specialty Mezcal and Cigar bar. As an extra special touch, artisan ice cubes encased a portrait of their cat, Pirate.

The couple shared a private moment cutting their custom-designed gluten-free chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and vanilla buttercream from Bittersweet Pastry. The sweet treat featured a palette-painted floral design in soft blushes, greens, and blues.

For Schram and her husband, getting married is a dream come true. “It means taking that extra step as partners and co-pilots,” she says. “That extra commitment mentally, physically, cosmically to doing and creating life with someone. For us it’s a declaration, not only to ourselves, but with our community, that we choose each other.”