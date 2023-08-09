Chicago Girl, 9, Shot Dead While Riding Scooter — Suspect Is Man Who Complained About Kids Making Noise

A 9-year-old Chicago girl was riding her scooter outside of her home last weekend when she was fatally shot, and police arrested a man who had reportedly complained about noise in the neighborhood, according to multiple news outlets.

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Serabi Medina, Chicago police said, per NBC News, the Associated Press, and the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the news outlets, Goodman lives on the same street as the girl in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood where the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 5. He was expected in court Tuesday, per ABC7 Chicago, but it’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Moments before the shooting, neighbors told the AP and the Sun-Times that Goodman was upset by the noise the kids were making outside.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelley told the Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be.”

That’s when Goodman allegedly approached a group of people on the sidewalk and shot the girl in the head, police said. Serabi's father then tackled the man, but during the scuffle, the gun discharged, with a bullet striking Goodman in the face.

Goodman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the girl died a short time later, reports say.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene, and Goodman was arrested the same night, per the news outlets.

Serabi's loved ones said on a GoFundMe campaign created to offset funeral costs that she was 9 years old after police initially said she was 8. According to the AP and the Sun-Times, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, which ruled her death a homicide, confirmed the girl's age was 9.

Serabi was described on the fundraiser as “a beautiful little girl who adored her dog and her father more than anything.”

“She was only 9 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her,” the page reads.

Loved ones who knew the girl, nicknamed "Bibi," told ABC7 Chicago she was looking forward to starting fourth grade in the fall.

Chicago Public Schools commented on Serabi's death, telling the AP in statement that it is "devastated at the loss of another young life."

According to ABC 7 Chicago and Fox 32, this isn’t the first time the family has experienced tragedy. Serabi’s mother, 29-year-old Blanca Miranda, died by gun violence five years ago.

For now, a motive for the girl's homicide is still being investigated.

