Chicago Billionaire, 70, Dies in Race Car Crash in Colorado on His Birthday

James Crown was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 07:22PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Jim Crown attends The Aspen Institutes 33rd Annual Awards Dinner at The Plaza Hotel on November 3, 2016 in New York City.
Chicago billionaire James Crown was killed in a racing accident in Colorado on June 25, 2023. Photo:

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

A prominent Chicago billionaire died on Sunday in a racing accident in Colorado.

James Crown was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

“The official cause of death is pending autopsy, although multiple blunt force trauma is evident,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. “The manner is accident.”

The crash is currently being investigated by the coroner’s office, as well as the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Paula Crown (L) and James Crown attend MoMA's Party in the Garden 2022 at The Museum of Modern Art on June 7, 2022 in New York City.
James Crown, pictured with his wife Paula Crown, was a prominent member of the Chicago business community.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Crown, who turned 70 on Sunday, was chairman and CEO of his family business, the investment firm Henry Crown and Company. He also served as a director of JPMorgan Chase and lead director of General Dynamics Corporation.

“He was the leader of our family both intellectually and emotionally, and he looked out for everybody,” dad Lester Crown told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He also was a great leader also for the community. It’s just a heartfelt loss.” 

“The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," a family spokesperson told the Aspen Times in a statement. "Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time of his death, Crown — who lived in Chicago but frequented Colorado, where he had a home in Pitkin County — was the chairman emeritus of the board overseeing the Aspen Institute, which this week is hosting the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen. He was also a managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co.

In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Crown to serve on his intelligence advisory board.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was "devastated" by the news of Crown's death.

"A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people," Johnson said in a statement to CBS Chicago

"With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago," he continued. "I was especially grateful for his commitment to work collaboratively with my administration to build a safer Chicago, having met recently to share ideas."

Forbes estimated the Crown family's wealth at $10.2 billion in 2020.

Crown is survived by his wife Paula and his four children.

Related Articles
James Ray III, Angela Bledsoe
N.J. Lawyer Convicted of Killing Mother of His Child Dies While Awaiting Sentencing
avalanche in Colorado - Rapid Creek, southwest of Marble
Man Whose Family Says He Was 'Born to Ski' and Budapest Native Killed in Separate Colo. Avalanches
Craig Breen at Ford Msport media hour on September 28, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Irish Rally Driver Dies in Accident During Test Event Ahead of Championship: 'World Class Driver'
ian brunner
University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree
Lauren Hewski
N.J. Student, 18, Who Died in Crash Was Meeting Parents for 'Celebratory Lunch' After Getting Degree
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Eagles' Jalen Carter Sued by Father of Georgia Teammate Who Died in Car Crash in $40M Lawsuit
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Deputy Jeremy McCain
Officer Who Was Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident Dies 'After a Valiant Fight for His Life'
Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis
Best Friends, 16 and 17, Die in Crash on the Way to N.Y. Cabin for Spring Break: 'We Are All Reeling'
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'
Jackie Walorski Dead in Crash
Uncertainty Looms over Next Steps for House Race After Rep. Walorski Is Tragically Killed Before Nov. Election
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Sentenced to Probation After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer
UNITED STATES - MAY 20: Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., is interviewed by Roll Call in her Cannon Building office. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Dead at 58 After 2-Car Collision in Indiana
Ilianna Hernandez
Md. Father Was Allegedly Street Racing During Crash that Killed 4-Year-Old Daughter
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Arrest Warrant Out for Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Over Car Crash That Killed His Teammate
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on in Indianapolis NFL Combine Football, Indianapolis, United States - 28 Feb 2023
Ga. Football Star Jalen Carter Surrenders to Police After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer