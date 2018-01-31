WATCH: A Sister and Brother Break Down in Tears as They Get Real About Family Drama

The Latina Love Project profiles the lives of women — mothers, daughters, sisters — who often sacrifice their self-care in their struggle to balance and care for family, friends, and work. In this series sponsored by Ford, we spotlight their struggles and triumphs and learn how they create time for their themselves.

In the second episode of the Latina Love Project series, Daniela Herrera, a 22-year-old aspiring journalist and her brother, Christian, a 16-year-old high school student, unpack longstanding family drama, and learn the pain they caused one another through the years. The two uncover family secrets that strained their relationship, impaired their communication and kept them apart. Watch them forge a closer bond in this emotionally charged exchange.