Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Their Love Story in Pictures
Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué's love story looks fairytale perfect in these 12 adorable photos.
Shakira turns 44 on Feb. 2, and for the past 10 years, she's had the best birthday buddy by her side: partner Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer star continue to share romantic moments, like this kiss backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, that inspire relationship goals.
The couple, who met in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa, made the crowd go wild with this hug exchanged on stage at Shakira's concert in Barcelona in 2011.
After Pique's team won the Copa del Rey final match against the Athletic Club in 2015 in Barcelona, the singer lavished him with sweet kisses.
Baby Milán shared the spotlight with his famous parents on the soccer field in 2013 in Barcelona.
Piqué held the Colombian singer's hand at a promotional event for her self-titled album in Barcelona in 2014.
The elegant pair looked dreamily into on another's eyes as they walked hand in hand at the 2011 FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards gala in Switzerland.
Shakira, basking in a sweet pregnancy glow, shared a joke with Piqué and her mother Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, at an event in 2013 in Barcelona.
The duo, with son Milán, shared a tender moment at the Catalan Football Federation, which presented Piqué with an award in Barcelona in 2015.
The couple was all smiles as they posed with their children at an awards ceremony presenting the 'Best Catalan Player' in Barcelona in 2016.
In 2016, the glamorous pair attended the Los40 Music Awards in Barcelona with sons Sasha and Milán.
In December 2017, the family enjoyed a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden.