Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Their Love Story in Pictures

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué's love story looks fairytale perfect in these 12 adorable photos.

By Lena Hansen
January 05, 2018 03:16 PM

1 of 11

Credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty

Shakira turns 44 on Feb. 2, and for the past 10 years, she's had the best birthday buddy by her side: partner Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer star continue to share romantic moments, like this kiss backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, that inspire relationship goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

The couple, who met in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa, made the crowd go wild with this hug exchanged on stage at Shakira's concert in Barcelona in 2011.

3 of 11

After Pique's team won the Copa del Rey final match against the Athletic Club in 2015 in Barcelona, the singer lavished him with sweet kisses.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Baby Milán shared the spotlight with his famous parents on the soccer field in 2013 in Barcelona.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Piqué held the Colombian singer's hand at a promotional event for her self-titled album in Barcelona in 2014.

6 of 11

The elegant pair looked dreamily into on another's eyes as they walked hand in hand at the 2011 FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards gala in Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Shakira, basking in a sweet pregnancy glow, shared a joke with Piqué and her mother Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, at an event in 2013 in Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

The duo, with son Milán, shared a tender moment at the Catalan Football Federation, which presented Piqué with an award in Barcelona in 2015.

Advertisement

9 of 11

Credit: SplashNews

The couple was all smiles as they posed with their children at an awards ceremony presenting the 'Best Catalan Player' in Barcelona in 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

In 2016, the glamorous pair attended the Los40 Music Awards in Barcelona with sons Sasha and Milán.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

In December 2017, the family enjoyed a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lena Hansen