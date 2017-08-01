Selena Quintanilla's Brother Among Top 10 Most Wanted in Corpus Christi, Texas

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, released its list of the Top 10 Most Wanted individuals for the month of August on Monday. A.B. Quintanilla, brother of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, was among the ten fugitives.

The official Facebook page of the sheriff’s office published a photo showing the mug shots and names of the wanted, including the charges they are facing. According to the post, Abraham Quintanilla III, 53, has an active arrest warrant for contempt of court and nonpayment of Child Support.

The musician and former member of Selena y Los Dinos, who went on to start Los Kumbia Kings and most recently, Elektro Kumbia, reportedly has eight children—six boys and two girls.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office confirms to People Chica that the musician has not turned himself in, and the department continues its search. According to a spokesperson in the Sheriff’s Office, “the individual’s placed on the Top 10 are all felony offenders.”

As news circulated about law enforcement’s pursuit of Quintanilla, all of his social media accounts were deactivated.

It was not immediately clear how much child support Quintanilla owes.

People Chica reached out to Quintanilla for comment but has not received a response.

In February, Quintanilla and his group Elektro Kumbia performed at the studios of the People en Español to present the video for their single “Piña Colada Shot.”

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office requested public assistance to locate Quintanilla by providing the following telephone numbers: 888-TIPS or 1-800-827-8477.